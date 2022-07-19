Exceeding his Coach?

And following his announcement his comments echoed what he had to say last month.

Over the past few months Oklahoma, led by Demarco Murray , put real emphasis on landing Charlotte (N.C.) West Charlotte Rivals250 running back Daylan Smothers . The explosive back is now on board with the Sooners, something he said was 'very' possible following his June 3 official visit for the Sooners ChampUBBQ.

"On my official visit, June 3 (I knew)," Smothers said of his decision to choose Oklahoma.

And though that may sound like something he just came to, the more Smothers speaks the more it becomes clear that he fits into the 'relational not transactional' recruiting principles that Brent Venables has put forward from the moment he arrived in Norman.

"Because of the relationship I built with coach (Demarco) Murray and the Oklahoma family," he said. "They did a very good job throughout my recruitment of staying consistent and letting me know that it is a home away from home."

Speaking of the former Sooner All-American running back Smothers is more than aware of the history at the position in Norman and while he respects those who came before him, he also hopes to exceed their accomplishments.

"I know the standard and living up to it, like Demarco Murray, Adrian Peterson, and things like that. (I want to) just keeping that thing going, keeping the tradition going and hopefully I can surpass those guys at some point," he admitted.

Oklahoma's relationship with the Tarheel State has been noteworthy since 2017 as the Sooners have signed Jeremiah Hall, Shane Whitter, and Austin Kendall amongst others but one has to figure their presence in the Carolinas could grow with the arrival of Venables and his staff.

But rather than simple familiarity with his future head coach's name Smothers says a big part of his interest is what might compel Venables to jump to the head man's spot now.

"He waited a long time to be a head coach and you know he waited for the perfect time. I trust his plan and I think he’s going to have Oklahoma headed in the right direction soon," Smothers said.

Thanks to Deana King of NCPreps.com for her help with this story.