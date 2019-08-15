We're just three weeks away from gameweek for the Sooners and as such it's time for our annual event - The Fearless 20. In which SoonerScoop.com co-publisher Josh McCuistion takes a stab at some bold, and exacting, predictions that could come to fruition in 2019. In this first edition, we'll talk about everything from an emerging star at receiver to what will happen with Oklahoma's first defense under new coordinator Alex Grinch.

20. Charleston Rambo averages 17-yards a Catch

Breakdown: After his big moment in the Orange Bowl (pictured above) it's not hard to see Rambo becoming the guy who steps into Marquise Brown's vacated role. When you throw in the Sooners vaunted backfield and the running ability of Jalen Hurts and it's not hard to envision a world where Rambo is working down the field and stretching defenses against man-to-man coverage. With his length and speed it's a role that could fit him perfectly.

19. Spencer Rattler's Plays in Six Games, Sets up a Big Future

Breakdown: The early buzz on Spencer Rattler is enormous, perhaps as big as any Sooner skill player since the days of Adrian Peterson - yeah, it's that kind of buzz. However, one would have to expect the talented, and highly experienced, Hurts to get the nod and Rattler to start to be groomed as the program's potential future.

18. UCLA will Push OU Well into the Second Half

Breakdown: This will surprise some people with the way Oklahoma boat raced Chip Kelly's bunch last year in Norman. However, Kelly's second year will see improvement and the Bruins have a quarterback with some real potential in their scheme with sophomore Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Something just tells me this is a game where the Bruins surprise Oklahoma for a few quarters. I think by the end it's a fairly comfortable win for the Sooners but don't sleep on UCLA having an improved team this year.

17. A Top 60 Finish in Total Defense

Breakdown: This won't seem as bold as some would like but it's a good start for a defense that, obviously, had a long way to go from 2018's debacle. Total defense is always going to be an uphill climb in a conference with so many proficient offenses and offensive minds. However, I'd also expect Oklahoma to make a jump in the S&P+ after a fall from 31 in 2016 to 43 in 2017 and finally 84 last season. Basically I'd expect Oklahoma be more efficient defensively and it should lead to lump statistics improving as well.

16. 2,700 yards for OU's trio of Brooks, Sermon, and Stevenson.

Breakdown: I'm not entirely sure how the numbers will work out but I expect Rhamondre Stevenson to become Oklahoma's third back behind the two experienced class of 2017 members, Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon. And while this number may not seem that high, I'm not simply saying the top three rushers - last year Oklahoma's top three went for over 3,000 yards - but Jalen Hurts isn't part of the equation as Kyler Murray was last year. The last time Oklahoma's top three backs had 2700 yards in a season? In 2014 when true freshman Samaje Perine covered over 1,700 yards of the total by himself.

15. Michael Thompson Starts at Least Two Games

Breakdown: Maybe it's my vindictive buzz cut to come that is forcing me to make this pick but what little I saw of Michael Thompson this spring and what I knew of him as a high school senior makes me think he may be hard to hold off. He is a guy with big potential and with time under Bill Bedenbaugh should reach it. When you add in that depth at offensive tackle is an apparent question mark it seems like Thompson could be one of the early season changes that Bedenbaugh has often employed.

14. Delarrin Turner-Yell Accounts for 7 Turnovers

Breakdown: Turner-Yell has drawn strong reviews from early on in the spring and has seemed to keep it rolling right through fall camp where he is already being discussed by Alex Grinch as a starter at safety. Turner-Yell is a player that has lots of explosion in his game and can use his speed to cover in the passing game but also has the violence in his play that could create plenty of fumbles.

13. Six True Freshman Play Real Roles, One is a Starter

Breakdown: This prediction is one that has become more complicated with the rules changing about what qualifies as a 'redshirt' year. However, this prediction is about players that we expect to have some real role - even if they technically do still redshirt. The names I'm betting on are Spencer Rattler, Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease, Jaden Davis, Woodi Washington, Jeremiah Criddell, and Austin Stogner. And to top it all off, as the season goes on keep an eye on Bridges to cement himself as a starter.

12. Ceedee Lamb Sets New School Record for Yardage and More

Breakdown: Ceedee Lamb is the most sure bet in Norman to be spending his last year on campus. And nearly since his arrival there has been talk that he could end his career as the best receiver in school history. If you add in a year that breaks Ryan Broyles yardage record of 1,622-yards and is second in school history in receptions for a season he could end up second, to Broyles, in career receiving yardage and in the top five of career receptions.

11. Kenneth Murray Finally Looks like the Promised All-American