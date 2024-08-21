Here's all that the 6-foot-6, 284-pound phenom had to say in the aftermath of his collegiate choice.

After announcing his commitment to Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon, five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi met with several members of the local and national media to discuss his decision.

You feeling a sense of relief with the process at its end?





“Yes sir. Big relief. It’s been something for sure — all these schools blowing my phone up, trying to keep my head in the right place, trying to make sure I’m talking to… not everybody. You feel me? Keeping my headspace right. But it was all great.”





How much did you know about football when you came to America?





“I didn’t know anything about American football coming here.”





How did you get into it?





“Google. I searched it up and I found it. I searched up ‘football game.’ Turns out, we call it football [here]… I see everybody hitting… I was like, I’m down for that. That’s what I want to play.”





What impressed you about Oklahoma?





“It’s amazing with Coach Venables. You want to talk about somebody you can rely on as a coach, as a mentor, as a father figure — that’s what I see Coach B as. Our relationship has been tight from the beginning; it’s never stopped.”





How was the OU official visit?





“I just gotta say Coach B and Coach Venables, I think they did the job during the OV. It didn’t take much, you know? We didn’t have to go to the fancy restaurants and all that. All it took was just for me to chat with Coach B and Coach V. And also the players. The energy was great; I loved every single part about it. And just building that up… that’s why we’re here today.”





How does it feel to be a part of one of Oklahoma’s best OL classes ever?





“Ryan [Fodje] didn’t know, but I talked to him the day before and it was like, ‘Hey, make me proud, Big Mike!’ Everybody reaching out, it’s all love with that. Seeing them reaching out days before, weeks before, even months before — that’s love, man. The O-line, we gonna be tough.”





Seeing Bill Bedenbaugh develop first-round picks — was that a factor?





“I said this earlier — it’s not gonna hurt being with the best O-line coach in the country. I’m down for that.”





Did you know it was Bedenbaugh’s birthday today?





“Yes, sir. He didn’t know [I was committing] until today. So, good birthday present for him.”





What was that moment like when you announced your commitment?





“I just gotta say it’s God, man. Some people might say it’s coincidence; I think it’s God. God works in miraculous ways, and that’s what brought me to today.”





What was your initial impression of Bedenbaugh?





“I was like, dang, man. He does not laugh. He does not laugh! But hey, we get two months into it, three months into it — that man laughing every day. So that’s how it started.”





When was the moment you knew you wanted to play for him?





“After I took my OV’s. I took that OU OV, and I went to Texas. OU surpassed everything I envisioned. It didn’t take too much to make the right decision, for sure.”





What will you remember most about the process?





“It’s been a lot that’s been brought into it. It’s been a lot of tie; it’s been a lot of prayers for sure. And I’m just glad to be here, man. I’m glad this process is — I wouldn’t say over with, because it’s not gonna stop from here. But it’s good to have that peace of mind for sure, knowing that I’m committed to the Sooners. And that gives me a lot of peace of mind.”





How much research did you do on Bedenbaugh and development?





“So my deciding factor was actually development. Who develops the best O-linemen? Coach B. Who puts the most O-linemen in the NFL? Coach B. It’s a simple answer right there. And to make that even better, he’s a great person. He’s a very humble man. You see the numbers he’s put out, he’s never gonna talk about that. You feel me? And he still wants to get better every day, and that’s what he’s gonna do for me.”





How much did faith play a role in your decision?





“Gotta say, that’s for sure one of the biggest reasons I love Coach Venables — him being very public with his faith. He told me himself — he said, ‘Hey, choosing Oklahoma can be the best choice you ever make. But having your own salvation is number one. And it was deep when he said that, for sure. So having that type of guy as your head coach, what more could you want?”





Your parents had to navigate this process with you too — what was that like?





“Without them in my corner, I don’t think I would be here today. Like I said earlier, they really showed me what true family means. And if you don’t have the right family, this process is gonna mess you up. And I’m grateful to have them with me by my side to the end. So I love them, all the way.”





Was it emotional when you told them your decision?





“The emotion was happiness. And ever since then, it hasn’t stopped.”





What about Daniel Akinkunmi, who hosted you on your official visit?





“That’s my guy. He didn’t know that I was coming here — a little surprise for him too. I can’t wait to call him after this. But that’s my guy, man — I want to play with him, for sure. Same as the rest of the O-line. There are a lot of guys that want to compete. Especially seeing them with Coach B, I know that they’re hungry. They want to be the best, and those are the type of guys I want to play with.”





At what point did you realize you were a special talent?





“I gotta say my junior year, man. Yeah, my junior year — that’s when the recruiting really picked up. And that’s when I saw myself for what I was, and that was a great player and a learner. Someone who wants to get better every single day.”





You rooming with Sean Hutton, your best friend?





“I’m rooming with my boy for sure! Sean is someone that’s made me better in a lot of aspects. I’ve looked up to him despite me and him almost being the same age. He’s someone I’ve really looked up to, and I’m blessed to play with him. My left guard, center, whatever he’s playing — I’m just glad to have him on my team.”





Did OU lead going into the official visit, or is that where the Sooners took the lead?





“I already had a great feeling about OU. The visit just made a big statement for my family, and we really saw what we wanted to see and were like, ‘That’s it.’ “





You talked much to Jaydan Hardy and the Bowen brothers?





“Yes sir. Those are my guys, man. I can’t wait to play with them.”