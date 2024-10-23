Fearless Fears: Oklahoma's next big star set to make an immediate impact

Basketball season is almost back in Norman, and many Sooner fans are eagerly awaiting the Oklahoma debut of, by far, the most exciting prospect Oklahoma has landed since Trae Young: Jeremiah Fears. There hasn’t been this much excitement and anticipation around a player in Norman for a very long time.

Fears, who was originally in the 2025 class before reclassifying into the 2024 class, didn’t start practicing with the team until August. “He’s been getting caught up; he’s been really coachable,” said head coach Porter Moser. “I use a Rick Majerus line—the race to maturity. That race to maturity is getting young guys caught up on situations and all the little things that go into the college game that impact winning.”

Fortunately for Oklahoma, Fears has been doing everything possible to get up to speed. “He comes up and watches extra film; he gets extra shots,” added Moser. Although Fears is technically still high school-aged, his experience playing at an elite level has helped him make the transition. “I got used to it pretty quickly,” Fears explained. “I think the prep school route helped me a lot—playing against the best of the best night in and night out. My team was one of the best in our league. I think it helped prepare me for college from a young age.”

Fears may be humble about his adjustment, but his teammates and coaches have noticed his immediate impact. Jadon Jones summed it up best: “That kid is fearless. We all know he’s very talented; he’s very skilled. He’ll be a great player for a long time. Some guys come in, and they’re kind of timid, and their main goal is to just not mess up. He wanted to take over from day one. He came in fearless, attacking anyone.”