Feeling is right for Hester, OU

Players across the country have different experiences with the transfer portal. Some enter, and then there are crickets for a while or hear from schools maybe they didn’t about.

Others go in and are bombarded that very same day by coaches from everywhere. Wide receiver J.J. Hester knew he was going to get some interest, but even he was pleasantly surprised at the interest in such a short period of time.

But there was one school a lot of people had pegged for the former Missouri receiver. It was time, time to come home and be an Oklahoma Sooner.

It started with wide receivers coach Cale Gundy reaching out and offensive analyst L’Damian Washington, and it didn’t take long for that to turn into an on-campus visit with head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

A few short days later, Hester was committed to the Sooners. Finally. The former Tulsa Booker T. Washington star was finally going to be a Sooner.

“Just an unbelievable feeling,” Hester said. “It’s so good to be back home. Being at OU – it just felt right. I can’t explain how it felt. But when you know you want something in life, it’s just a feeling.”

Hester said committing on the spot was something that crossed his mind. But he had already planned to visit some other schools. After discussions with his family, though, those trips just weren’t necessary. He dreamed of being a Sooner, and now it’s happening.

Hester was offered by OU in the winter following his sophomore high school season. Everybody thought he was an easy lock to be in Norman for the 2020 class. For one reason or another, it never materialized and Hester went to Missouri.

Timing worked out with Hester entering the portal, and OU absolutely in need of finding at least one more piece to its receiver lineup after the departure of Cody Jackson.

Hester said it was great to get to know Venables and Lebby, and he could tell immediately he’s going to be able to connect with both.

He had been on the campus several times throughout the years, so it wasn’t the facilities or anything like that to catch his eye. Again, it was a feeling.

“A feeling you can’t explain,” Hester said. “Seeing the program. And the SOUL Mission is something I’m very excited about.”

No doubt, the SOUL Mission has made a massive impression in terms of helping the players grow and mature, on and off the field.

There are a number of Tulsa-area players on the OU roster, but the one testimony that stood out more than the rest? Daniel Parker.

It makes sense when you think about it, with Parker having transferred from Mizzou to OU in the winter. He has quickly found a home in Norman at tight end and as an emerging leader.

“A lot of people were texting me about how much I’ll love it. But it was Daniel Parker. He was saying how the environment is so different. How everybody is focused on one goal. It’s changed him.”

OU hasn’t had a lot of luck at Tulsa Booker T. Washington, but the Sooners are about to get two former Hornets in the next two weeks. Hester will be joined by 2022 signee Gentry Williams, and now they’re hoping for more, namely 2023 athlete Micah Tease.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Hester said. “We’re definitely going to be trying to be getting that BTW connection. We’re going to be doing all we can.”