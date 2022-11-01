Neither team expected to be 5-3 overall at this time or needing all sorts of help to even be included in the Big 12 championship picture, but here we are.

Aranda doesn’t have the same type of personality as OU head coach Brent Venables , obviously, but they tend to get the same type of successful results.

Whether it was LSU and the 2019 Peach Bowl, or the domination Baylor had against the Sooners in Waco last year, he’s a coach that has consistently given OU issues.

For whatever reason, whenever Oklahoma has gone up against Dave Aranda in recent years, the results haven’t been good.

A lot of pride on the line when the previous two conference champions meet Saturday afternoon in Norman.

“They play aggressive. They play tough. They play physical,” said Venables at his Tuesday press conference. “They play disciplined, and they do the same thing. This is going to be a great, great challenge. I think the last two times we've played them they've held us to 20 or less points and under 300 yards of offense.

“I think they're top 30 in the country in total defense. We've got another big challenge this week. We've got to play our most physical game of the year this week and continue to play with the discipline, the toughness and the attitude that it takes to win.”

Venables hasn’t been able to develop a deep relationship with Aranda, saying most of it has been phone calls through the years. No in-depth in-person visits or anything like that.

But Aranda, while at LSU, did recruit Venables’ son, Jake. Venables joked that ‘momma won the recruiting battle’ so Jake never saw Baton Rouge. It wasn’t because the Venables family didn’t think Aranda wasn’t about the right things, though.

“Great guy. First of all, great person,” Aranda said. “He's a good dude and really smart. Really good teacher. And then he's just a first-class guy. Everywhere he's been he has a great reputation. Does things the right way. Just he's a good man, excellent football coach.”

No update on Barnes

Venables had no update on the status of running back Jovantae Barnes. The freshman missed OU’s win at Iowa State because of a hamstring injury that occurred late last week.

The hope, of course, is that Barnes is better and returns Saturday. But it’s way too early in the week to know just yet.

“Most hamstrings, you never know how they're going to respond. You might put him back out there today and do something to pull it again. I would think he'll be a game-time decision, to be honest with you. It wasn't a severe pull, so hopefully we can get him back. He's been playing really well.”

Offensive tackle Tyler Guyton is back with the team, after missing the ISU game for a family funeral.

Hidden yards are crucial

Venables likes to talk a lot about the hidden yards that come with special teams. When you account for kicking and returning, what was your end result with the plus-minus scale?

It was incredibly good for OU in Ames, a season-best 85 yards on the positive side. A lot of the credit goes to punter Michael Turk.

It’s easy to recognize when he’s booming 60-yard punts, but it’s just as effective when he’s getting more than 40-45 yards with the hangtime to not allow any dynamic returns.

“Field position’s everything. Those yards add up,” Venables said. “Field position turns into points if it's not in your favor. Punt it out of our endzone, flip the field.

“Or, hey, let's get it to they catch it around the middle of the field there — plus or minus 50 — but there's no return. That's tremendous. The hangtime is what you're alluding to and it's been a big part of playing efficient on both sides of the ball.”

Harmon with perspective

It’s been exactly one month to the day when safety Damond Harmon had to be carted off and everybody feared the worst.

It turned out to be a stinger and a concussion, but Harmon is back with the team. He’s been practicing and was in full pads last weekend.

“Those kinds of injuries, those are scary,” Venables said. “I'm sure it goes through a player's mind. I'm sure it goes through the family's mind. A lot of discussion is probably there. Obviously, you're using the expertise of the medical staff and things of that nature.

“But that's a scary thing for all of us to see. Fortunately, it wasn't worse. Damond, it was good to have him back out there and running around last week. I know he was anxious to do so and thankful that it wasn't worse.”

Harmon said he’s not hesitating at all. If anything, he’s playing with a new perspective in realizing you truly need to relish every moment you get because you don’t know when it’s going to get taken away from you.

Managing Bowman’s return

As Harmon keeps working his way back, the same can be said for safety Billy Bowman. After getting injured as well Oct. 1 at TCU, Bowman returned to the lineup at ISU.

It was gradual, at first, but then he played a bunch in the second half in totaling more than 40 snaps against the Cyclones.

Venables said the staff knew after Thursday’s practice that Bowman was going to be good to go, but it’s still about managing everything.

“Billy’s quick twitch. He’s fast and explosive,” Venables said. “And it really didn’t seem to limit him tremendously. Mentally it might have, I didn’t ask him. Sometimes you’ve got to be careful to ask questions that you’re not prepared to hear the answer.

“He probably played a little more than we probably should have. I don’t know what that means. I mean, he did fine, he graded well. To go from 0 to 60, it’s no surprise. That’s what he’s capable of. But that was more snaps than I thought that he would, but he played pretty well and the other guys played pretty well around him, as well. He’s a very tough, competitive guy. He doesn’t want to be off the field.”

Raym coming around

Center Andrew Raym has always been a leader by example, but Venables encouraged Raym to become more vocal this season.

As the year has progressed, so has Raym. In his ability on the field and the way he has carried himself as a leader off the field and in the locker room.

“You give them small tasks, daily tasks,” Venables said. “I need you to – whatever it is. I need you to say something to the guys after practice, alright. 'Anybody got anything to say? Oh, Andrew, do you have something to say?' So you kind of set them up for it. Try to give them some layups. And then the next thing you know it becomes more and more comfortable the more you do it.

“He's playing exceptionally well right now. And does a great job from a communication standpoint knowing the game plan. He's been the model of consistency. And he's improved. He's just gotten better and better as the season's gone on.”