Finding a Balance

Oklahoma's offer train may have slowed down a bit but there are always new names to remember as Oklahoma's offer list just keeps growing. In this edition we take a look at a new offer in the junior college ranks as well as a pair of big men from the Southeast and some key Texas defenders.

The Tape: Benson is a receiver with power and speed that can make running through tackles look simple while running away from most everyone. In short, an extremely talented vertical threat. Oklahoma's Chances: Benson is very high on the Sooners and a visit is expected this spring.

The Tape: Henderson is a near ideal pass rusher who has great length and the easy speed to turn the corner. What really stands out is how strong he is with his hands and his capability of shedding a blocker. Oklahoma's Chances: Henderson has been building a strong relationship with both fellow Alabamian, Todd Bates, but also Miguel Chavis. A visit before too long seems possible.

The Tape: It isn't hard to see why the Sooners have taken such an interest as Sanders is incredibly adept in pulling around the edge and blocking on the second level. He's also a powerful blocker that finishes with violence. Oklahoma's Chances: Sanders has already set up a visit to Norman on March 26 and has built a good relationship with Bill Bedenbaugh in spite of just receiving an offer.

The Tape: Simmons is an explosive athlete with incredible twitch around the corner. He's got easy burst and and the length to keep tackles away from his body, simply put he's a pass rusher of the first order. Oklahoma's Chances: Simmons, who will always be known as Rivals.com's initial No. 1 player for the class of 2024, has developed a relationship with Todd Bates and the Sooners would have to be thought solid contenders going forward.