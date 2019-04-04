Finding the Big Skill
Since his commitment, almost 18 months ago, Drew Sanders has been seen as a tight end prospect for Oklahoma. But after a season at Denton (Texas) Ryan that saw him dominate not only offensively but...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news