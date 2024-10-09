First availability report for OU-Texas released Wednesday

Tatum is not listed on the report, indicating he will be available for Saturday's game against No. 1 Texas. Burks is listed as questionable.

There were two names that have been circled for Oklahoma ahead of this weekend's Red River Rivalry: Deion Burks and Taylor Tatum .

A "probable" designation indicates a player is "likely to play barring any setbacks," according to the conference. A "questionable" designation indicates a player is "uncertain" to play, while a "doubtful" designation means a player is unlikely to play.

Tatum missed the Auburn game after suffering a head injury against Tennessee, which knocked him out in the first quarter. Tatum was the co-starter at running back and carried the ball three times for 14 yards before exiting. Tatum has 18 carries for 116 yards on the season and leads the Sooners' running backs in yards per carry (6.4)

Burks also missed the Auburn game with what Brent Venables described as a soft-tissue injury. Burks leads the team in receptions (26) and yards (201) for three touchdowns this season, accounting for nearly a third of the team's total receptions. During his coaches show on Monday, Venables said they would monitor Burks' status over the next few days.

As expected, the availability report includes a slew of familiar names for the Sooners.

The Sooners' wide receiver corps will continue to be shorthanded as Nic Anderson and Andrel Anthony have both already been ruled out. Anderson has played just nine snaps all season, starting in the Tennessee game before quickly exiting in the first quarter after reinjuring his quad. Anthony, who has played just eight snaps this season, was made available for the Tennessee game but didn't play, and was subsequently ruled out for the Auburn game the following week. Venables on Monday revealed that Anthony had another procedure on his knee during the bye week and is making good progress.

Jalil Farooq is also listed as out as he continues to rehab through a broken foot he suffered against Temple. That likely leaves the Sooners, again, without their top five wide receivers heading into a matchup with No. 1 Texas. The Sooners will likely lean on Brenen Thompson, Zion Ragins, Jaquaize Pettaway and JJ Hester for production, though it'll be interesting to see if Jacobe Johnson makes an appearance. The sophomore switched from defensive back to wide receiver prior to the Auburn game but didn't see any playing time.

Cornerback Gentry Williams is again listed as out as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury that has bothered him since last season. Without Williams, the Sooners could rely more on Eli Bowen. The true freshman played a season-high 29 snaps against Auburn and is the team's highest-graded cornerback.

Tight end Kade McIntyre is also listed as questionable alongside Burks.

In positive news, Dasan McCullough is not listed and is expected to play this weekend. McCullough has yet to play this season due to a foot injury, but Venables said he expects the junior linebacker to play a role this weekend.

Starting tackle Jake Taylor is not listed on the report for the Sooners and should be available, which should give the team a boost. The Sooners have started five different offensive line groups through five games, but the preferred starting group (Michael Tarquin, Jacob Sexton, Branson Hickman, Febechi Nwaiwu, Taylor) played nearly every snap against Auburn for the first time this season.

Also, kicker Tyler Keltner is not listed on. Keltner missed the Auburn game which gave an opportunity to Zach Schmit, who made two critical field goals in the Sooners' 27-21 win.

Jayden Gibson and Geirrean Hatchett continue to be listed on the availability report despite being ruled out for the season as they remain part of the Sooners' travel roster. Players are required to be listed on the availability report if they regularly participate in games or are on the travel roster.

For the Longhorns, CJ Baxter, Christian Clark and Velton Gardner are listed as out.

The Sooners matchup with Texas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!