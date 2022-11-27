“I’m proud of our guys of how they continued to battle,” Venables said. “Didn’t play great at times, didn’t coach great at times. But our guys kept battling. We had a zillion opportunities to win the game late, and again I thought our offense they had a couple of drives. At the most critical times they made a bunch of great plays.”

After OU kicker Zach Schmit missed a 34-yard field goal in overtime, Texas Tech’s Trey Wolff drained his from 35 yards out, and the party was on in Lubbock as the Sooners fell to 6-6 overall and 3-6 in Big 12 play.

Because if there’s anything this OU team has been under first-year head coach Brent Venables, it’s been consistent in its inconsistency. It was again for the final Saturday of the year.

But more than anything, fitting is the term to describe Oklahoma in a 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech in the season finale Saturday night at AT&T Jones Stadium.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Fitting is the first word that comes to mind. It’s not a great or satisfying end. There is definitely some disappointment and frustration.

From up 24-6 to down 30-24 and scratching and clawing the rest of the way, this is who OU was in 2022, for better or worse.

The loss spoils sensational offensive outings from OU players like quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Eric Gray, wide receivers Marvin Mims and Theo Wease and tight end Brayden Willis.

In the end, 672 yards of offense wasn’t enough. In the end, 48 points in four quarters wasn’t enough. As had happened three previous times this season, a one-possession score was the kryptonite. OU is now 0-4 in one-possession games this season, after being 6-1 in the same category in 2021.

Gabriel was terrific, airing it out and spreading the wealth. He finished 28-of-40 passing for 449 yards with six touchdowns and one interception.

Willis had seven catches for 74 yards and two scores. Mims had five receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns. And Wease had one of the most productive games of his career with three catches for 123 yards and a score.

“But I think as much or more than anything, our guys made plays,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “We did a good job winning one-on-ones most of the night. We needed a couple more to play well enough to win.”

Jordan Kelley and Ethan Downs combined for a forced fumble and recovery and C.J. Coldon added his fourth interception of the season, but the big plays were few and far between for the OU defense.

A season that started with such promise and a rousing 3-0 start went off a cliff in October before just teetering back and forth the rest of the way.

It’s not what Venables wanted, obviously. It’s not what any of the players or the staff were hoping for, clearly.

But nobody is throwing in the towel. Maybe Team 128 didn’t achieve many of its goals, but the foundation is being built little by little.

“The record might not show it, but trust me, it’s going in the right direction,” Wease said. “The man (Venables) doesn’t budge. He’s there. He says all the time he’s in the double-A gap. He’s really in the double-A gap. The man doesn’t budge. He means everything he’s saying. I’m 100 percent behind him.”

OU will find out its bowl destination next Sunday

That overtime call

OU had the first possession of overtime, and Lebby attempted to dial something special with Drake Stoops throwing a pass to Gabriel.

It worked, kind of. It netted a 13-yard gain, but Gabriel was rocked hard upon receiving the pass. He said the wind was knocked out of him.

He only missed a play, but the whole rhythm of the sequence felt thrown off.

“It maybe threw us off a bit,” Lebby said. “The first-down call with B-Will, I liked. It gets us into a good second down. Then we had a bust at right guard. We cut the guy loose there. Then I’m trying to be smart on third down. It’s frustrating. We didn’t capitalize.”

OU went from first-and-10 at the Tech 12 yard line to fourth-and-15, and Schmit missing the field goal.

What now?

The questions are going to be asked now that the season is in the books. Who is going to opt out of the bowl game? Who is going to play that final game? And, of course, how is the transfer portal all going to shake out?

One step at a time, although some guys did give their initial reactions Saturday.

“Everybody has to do what's best for them,” Willis said. “And I won't judge them either way. I love my brothers regardless. It's becoming a business. So guys got to make the best stance for them.

“Obviously, I want everybody to stay. I love these guys. I've gone on record to say this is the closest team I've ever been a part of. That hasn't changed. So, hopefully we can keep everybody can. But I understand guys have to make business decisions.”

Willis was emphatic with his answer.

“That's who I am. I'm not going to opt out of the bowl game,” Willis said. “I never had a doubt that I wasn't going to play in a bowl game. Y'all are the first ones to ask me.”

Coming off a 160-yard performance, running back Eric Gray said he’s going to need a little more time to think about it.

“For me? It’s a lot of relaxing,” Gray said. “Trying to get away from football. We’ve been going football for 12 weeks plus a bye week so it’s time to just get away. Get your mind on something else. Lay around the house for a couple of days and really just relax.”

Gabriel said the game was too fresh in his mind to make a decision, but Lebby chimed in saying hopes Gabriel returns for another season.

“I do. We’ll see,” Lebby said. “I sure hope so. I do.”

C.J. Coldon and Marvin Mims both said they intend to play in the bowl game as well.

Final word?

“You have a lot going on at once,” Venables said. “There’lll be players that have an opportunity — they have systems set up in such a way where they have opportunities to evaluate what they want to do, and we’ll have conversations with guys both ways, you know? So we’ll address that in the next several days and respond to the ones that we need to when they happen. That part will inevitably happen.”