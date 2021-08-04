Five Qs heading into camp

After all the chaos of the last couple of weeks, you might forget there’s a football season that’s going to be happening for Oklahoma, too.

The university is less than a week removed from accepting an invitation to join the Southeastern Conference here in the near future, but the 2021 version of the Sooners feel like they’d fit in just fine in the SEC.

You could argue this is the most complete team for head coach Lincoln Riley, now entering his fifth year as head coach and seventh overall in the program.

Although it’s hard to picture a four-team playoff not including the Sooners at the end of the season, there are still some lingering questions that need to be answered and perhaps might be answered as OU begins preseason practice Friday.

Five to ponder going forward.

Best OU defensive line since when?

Seriously, since when? What Alex Grinch, Calvin Thibodeaux and Jamar Cain have been able to do with this group in such a short amount of time is a testament to what all of them bring to the table. Might even be stranger to think that despite the loss of Ronnie Perkins, drafted in the third round by the New England Patriots, this edition of OU’s line is even better than last year’s. Anchored by Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey and Nik Bonitto, there is talent galore at every spot of the line. Add in a returning Jalen Redmond, Jordan Kelley being the talk of the spring and just seeing who else is ready to emerge and show the championship level depth has arrived in Norman.

Who makes up the right quintet?

Flip it over to the other side of the line. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has choices, and it’s going to be about making the pieces fit. He has stressed before it’s not about getting the five best individual players – although that would be nice – it’s about finding the right five guys to play together. Longtime returning starters are back in Tyrese Robinson, Marquis Hayes and Erik Swenson. But then how is it all going to shake out with Chris Murray and Andrew Raym in the interior? It sounds like Anton Harrison is ready to solidify himself at one of the tackles. And everybody is hoping Tennessee transfer Wanya Morris is the answer for the other tackle position.

Fresh faces in the secondary?

Specifically, will any new names push the old guard at safety? It feels like Pat Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell have been Sooners forever, and they’re seniors now. But the question is will they be able to withstand the charge from some young guys really anxious to show what they can do? Between Kendall Dennis, Jordan Mukes, Bryson Washington, Key Lawrence, those are names OU fans want to see breaking through. Same at nickel with Jeremiah Criddell and Billy Bowman. The more they push each other, the better everybody is going to be. Cornerback is loaded where you can argue five names to circle already (D.J. Graham, Woodi Washington, Jaden Davis, Latrell McCutchin, Justin Harrington).

Wease, Haselwood or both?

It’s the weight of expectations. When you’re a five-star coming out of high school, massive things are supposed to be in your future. The 2019 trio at wide receiver of Trejan Bridges, Theo Wease and Jaden Haselwood were supposed to raise the bar. Bridges has been dismissed. Haselwood has been hurt. Wease has been inconsistent and missed spring because of an injury. OK, they’re healthy now. They’re not afterthoughts, but nationally the narrative has switched to other names. This is the season, the camp where Wease and Haselwood can start reminding people why OU fans should have been so excited about them coming to Norman in the first place.

Biggest transfer impact?

Transfers just aren’t about finding the missing pieces anymore. With players now being eligible and not having to sit out, it’s a new game. And OU took full advantage, namely from the SEC, coincidentally. All eyes go toward running back Eric Gray, who was outstanding in the spring after arriving from Tennessee. However, former Arkansas wide receiver Mike Woods brings a lot of experience and production and might be a little under the radar. Morris and Lawrence make up the other two-thirds of the Vols trio. With running back being so thin, LSU transfer Tre Bradford might be put in a pretty big role right from the jump as well. There’s a star or two in there, who makes the leap first?