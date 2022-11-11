Both teams are coming in reeling a bit, so it’s going to be about response for Oklahoma and West Virginia on Saturday afternoon in Morgantown.

The Sooners have never lost to WVU since the Mountaineers entered the Big 12, and WVU enters the game at 3-6.

Here to get you caught up on all things West Virginia is WVSports.com managing editor, Keenan Cummings.

1. Has Neal Brown lost the players? The fanbase? What’s the temperature of things right now in Morgantown?

This is a fair question on the surface, but the reality is when it comes to the team the inconsistency has been the only consistent with this group over the past few years. West Virginia has typically played much better at home under Brown but the problems on the road are mounting with the record now 3-11 since 2020. As for the fan base, this was a put up or shut up year for many of them and Brown simply hasn't delivered. There is a lot of frustration all around and most of that is being directed directly back at the head coach. The grumblings are definitely getting louder after another listless performance against Iowa State and it's hard to argue based on the results.

2. How would you grade the J.T. Daniels transfer? What’s worked? What hasn’t? Is Garrett Greene officially in the picture?

Daniels was clearly a slam dunk addition at first as the offense looked significantly better through the first half of the season with an explosive element that had previously been missing. But the past few weeks, the performance has been much more up and down with Daniels really struggling first at Texas Tech and then playing very poorly at Iowa State. He is the starting quarterback but simply has struggled with things that he didn't earlier in the year. The entire offense played poorly against Iowa State but Daniels simply missed some easy throws. He needs a bounce back game. As for Greene, he's going to see time but more as a gadget type player that he's more of a running threat right now.

3. Is Dante Stills, for lack of a better term, still as good as ever? Anybody else to watch defensively?

Stills is the leader and has put together an impressive career for the Mountaineers. He is coming off a game where you could argue he was the lone bright spot on the entire team against Iowa State and continues to be productive and open up opportunities for his teammates despite getting the bulk of the attention from offenses. The rest of the defensive line also is a strength here as well as cornerback Charles Woods but this group has struggled overall.

4. Who would be the X-Factor for WVU in this game? Maybe someone who is ready to have a breakout performance?

I think it will depend on how West Virginia is able to run the football and if Tony Mathis is back from injury that could go a long way there. The Mountaineers are already down CJ Donaldson due to injury for the season and while Justin Johnson is a good back, the element that Mathis could bring against a struggling Oklahoma run defense would certainly help matters.

5. OU has only played at WVU at night (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 canceled). What kind of atmosphere do you think we’ll see for an early kick between two struggling teams?

It's Oklahoma and West Virginia fans want to get one before the Sooners depart the conference so that could bring some more out than usual but there is a lot of restlessness in the fan base right now and couple that with the noon kick and the Sooners' struggles and I'm not sure this will be quite the atmosphere it has been the past few times. I could be surprised, but I would only expect around 50-55 K at most.