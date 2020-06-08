Caleb Williams, the top uncommitted quarterback in the Rivals250, just released his commitment date. The five-star out of Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga has already announced a top three of Oklahoma, Maryland, and LSU and will be choosing one of them come July 4th. Williams provided the latest on where each school stands with him right now.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Oklahoma: “We still do video calls and FaceTime,” Williams said. “I have a good connection with the coaches and they obviously want me to be a Boomer Sooner. Things haven't really changed connection wise. We have a good connection. “Mario (Williams) is on me,” he said. “We're really close. We've been close since before he committed to Oklahoma but he's been all over me and a bunch of other recruits. He's the main one that's all over me. Cody (Jackson) is all over me too. Cullen (Montgomery) has texted me a few times.”

Maryland: “We're still in communication with Maryland,” said Williams. “Coach Scottie (Montgomery) sent me a text the other day. We've been in touch. I has been more texts than calls with them. I've known him the longest and they're home. They can kind of connect with me more here than other schools. “They're doing a great job with all the DMV boys,” he said. “I get a lot of DMs and a lot of texts from players that are there and players that are committed. Taizse (Johnson) has been on me a little bit. We've been playing Xbox lately he's been speaking about it. A bunch of other guys that I've known for years that are committed there too.”

LSU: “We still do the Zoom meetings,” Williams said. “It'd be awesome to get in front of them but obviously they extended the dead period to the end of July. We've still been a communication and I feel better about the coaches because I've been talking to them a lot more. I've been sending them videos of me working out. I vibe with a bunch of the players that are there. I'm close with a bunch of players that committed there and a bunch of players that went in the 2020 class. They text me every once in a while.”



RIVALS' REACTION...