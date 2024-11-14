Five-star OT commit Michael Fasusi dissects OU's season, recruitment, more

The lynchpin of Oklahoma's 2025 recruiting class has closely followed the Sooners' season from the perspective of what might tell the whole story.

OU will finish the bye week preparing for upcoming grudge matches against No. 10 Alabama and No. 22 LSU. One more win is needed to gain bowl eligibility. The first 10 games might have uncut expectations, but for five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, he's pleased with the effort.

"I think they've played great despite the difficulties they've faced," Fasusi told OUInsider. "Execution-wise, injury-wise, stuff like that. They're trying to get better every week."

When asked how he's feeling about his commitment to OU, the mauler out of Lewisville (Tex.) High quickly responded, as schools like Texas and Texas A&M are putting effort into earning a flip down the stretch.

"It's Sooner for life, man," Fasusi said.