Five to remember during OU’s streak
As Oklahoma gets sets to hit the road for the first time during the 2019 season, it’s another reminder the Sooners have won 20 consecutive true road games.
The last defeat? Have to go back to 2014 when Katy Perry was asking former OU quarterback Trevor Knight to call her before the OU-TCU game.
The Sooners are looking for No. 21 this weekend at UCLA as OU returns to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the playoff loss to Georgia two seasons ago.
Despite the 0-2 mark for the Bruins, head coach Lincoln Riley knows it won’t just be a walk in the park. You don’t get No. 21 because of the first 20. They all have to be earned.
“Just the mindset. We’ve done it with different players, different coaches, different everything. Different venues,” Riley said. “Just the mindset. A mindset and a mentality that those teams have had, that those players and coaches have had in the past. For us, it’s something to learn from but we have to understand that none of those count for right now. We have to go earn that ourselves with this group.”
As the Sooners vie for 21 straight, SoonerScoop.com looks back at some of the more memorable road victories during the 20-game streak.
No. 5: OU 62, Oklahoma State 52 (2017)
“Hollywood… Brown. Who is this kid? Where did he come from?” The game where Fox announcer Gus Johnson put Marquise Brown on the national map. Brown was sensational in this Bedlam battle with nine catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Baker Mayfield passed for a school-record 598 yards to go with five touchdowns, and freshman running back Trey Sermon put the game on ice with a 53-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left to close out a wild contest.
No. 4: OU 59, West Virginia 56 (2018)
Quarterback Kyler Murray accounted for four touchdowns and 478 yards of total offense, but this one is going to remember for the defensive scores. Linebacker Caleb Kelly had a strip-sack, recovery and touchdown in the first half, while Kenneth Mann forced a sack-fumble that led to a Curtis Bolton return for another score in the fourth quarter. Lost in all that was Kennedy Brooks rushing for 182 yards and a touchdown as well.
No. 3: OU 31, Tennessee 24 2 OT (2015)
The legend of Baker Mayfield began this night in Knoxville. OU was down 17-0 and 17-3 in the fourth quarter before Mayfield brought back some of that Sooner Magic. He found Sterling Shepard from 5 yards out with 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 17. Then added a fourth-down touchdown run in overtime and another connection with Shepard in double overtime before Zack Sanchez sealed the deal with an interception.
Part 1
Part 2
No. 2: OU 31, Ohio State 16 (2017)
OU’s group of “pretenders” went into Columbus in the first road game for Lincoln Riley as head coach and dominated a Buckeyes group that had embarrassed the Sooners in Norman the year before. Tied at 3 at halftime, Mayfield took over in the second half. He threw for 386 yards with touchdown passes to Dimitri Flowers, Lee Morris and Trey Sermon, showing the ability to spread it to whoever. Mayfield punctuated the night, of course, by planting the OU flag at the 50 yard line following the game.
No. 1: OU 44, Baylor 34 (2015)
After a tumultuous 8-5 record in 2014, this game stamped OU’s return to the national conversation. Baylor had destroyed OU the previous two seasons, 41-12 in 2013, and 48-14 in Norman in 2014. Powered by Mayfield, Shepard and Samaje Perine, the Sooners struck back against the Bears. Mayfield threw for 270 yards and three scores. Shepard had 14 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns, while Perine rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Mayfield’s fourth-quarter touchdown connection with Flowers was arguably the biggest play of the 2015 season.