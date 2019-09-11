As Oklahoma gets sets to hit the road for the first time during the 2019 season, it’s another reminder the Sooners have won 20 consecutive true road games.

The last defeat? Have to go back to 2014 when Katy Perry was asking former OU quarterback Trevor Knight to call her before the OU-TCU game.

The Sooners are looking for No. 21 this weekend at UCLA as OU returns to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the playoff loss to Georgia two seasons ago.

Despite the 0-2 mark for the Bruins, head coach Lincoln Riley knows it won’t just be a walk in the park. You don’t get No. 21 because of the first 20. They all have to be earned.

“Just the mindset. We’ve done it with different players, different coaches, different everything. Different venues,” Riley said. “Just the mindset. A mindset and a mentality that those teams have had, that those players and coaches have had in the past. For us, it’s something to learn from but we have to understand that none of those count for right now. We have to go earn that ourselves with this group.”

As the Sooners vie for 21 straight, SoonerScoop.com looks back at some of the more memorable road victories during the 20-game streak.

No. 5: OU 62, Oklahoma State 52 (2017)

“Hollywood… Brown. Who is this kid? Where did he come from?” The game where Fox announcer Gus Johnson put Marquise Brown on the national map. Brown was sensational in this Bedlam battle with nine catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Baker Mayfield passed for a school-record 598 yards to go with five touchdowns, and freshman running back Trey Sermon put the game on ice with a 53-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left to close out a wild contest.