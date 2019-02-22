It’s not the mega-event for Oklahoma that it appeared it could be a few weeks ago, but the second junior day for the 2020 cycle is bringing out some real quality names. The Sooners opted for a much smaller edition last month. However, this one seems more in line with how OU has treated junior day events under head coach Lincoln Riley. OU made just one offer last month, but it worked as Arlington (Texas) Lamar wide receiver Trevon West committed to OU’s #20Deep class last weekend. Here’s a mini-preview of five to watch this weekend in Norman. (Listed in alphabetical order)

If you’re looking for an offer candidate from this weekend, Helm is a great place to start. A Rivals 250 member, Helm has the size that seems to be exactly what new OU defensive back coaches Roy Manning and Alex Grinch are looking for. Already with offers from some prominent programs, this is sort of a line in the sand moment for OU. If the Sooners don’t jump in this weekend, not sure they’ll be able to do so at a later date.

A quarterback to most schools, Henderson is the definition of an athlete when it comes to his two most realistic destinations, OU and Texas. Henderson has been a frequent visitor to Norman, and OU was his initial offer last year. Being recruited as the next great H-Back, Henderson seems to have accepted that role because of his faith in Lincoln Riley. No guarantee of a commitment here, but with each visit, you start to wonder is that the one that has Henderson make the call? Henderson is visiting Friday.

As of Friday morning, this visit is still on for Manning, who was offered by the Sooners last week. There’s just something about this offer that feels like if OU makes a push, Manning could be a member of the class sooner than later. As we’re starting to see with Roy Manning (no relation) offers, Dontae Manning has the size and wingspan the Sooners are shooting for now. Dontae Manning is a three-star, at least for now, but the Sooners were wise to get in there as early as they did.

It’s the running joke among OU fans that the #20Deep class will be nothing but wide receivers. However, take one look at Omeire, and you’re OK if he becomes potentially the fourth wide receiver already to commit to the Sooners. This doesn’t feel like a commitment visit coming up here. Instead, this is about starting to make a huge impression on a highly touted Rivals 100 talent to guarantee that Omeire comes back for an official visit somewhere down the road.

Take your pick between Sellers and defensive back Jacobe Covington because both are crucial here as OU is trying to land a Saguaro trio when you add five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo. You haven’t heard too many linebacker names at this point in the cycle so making a nice impression on Sellers would obviously be just what the doctor ordered. Three defensive prospects from the same school in the Rivals 250 is pretty rare, so OU’s goal here is to plant those seeds and have all three come back down the road. Bonus

C’mon, no talk of this weekend can really go down without mentioning the five-star running back who visited OU on Thursday with his mother.

Milton appears to be the No. 1 name for OU right now in terms of finding a second back to go with Aledo (Texas) High’s Jase McClellan. From all accounts, it sounds like OU threw everything but the kitchen sink to try to impress Milton, including having athletic director Joe Castiglione and president James Gallogly involved in one way or another.