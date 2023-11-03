To get the full picture of Saturday's Bedlam matchup, we went to O-State Illustrated publisher Jeff Johnson and had him answer five questions from the Cowboys' perspective:

1. Through the first four games, it looked like 2023 was going to be a lost season for the Cowboys. Now, the Cowboys are legitimately in the conversation for a Big 12 title. What changed?

Mike Gundy stopped out-thinking himself. I say that somewhat jokingly, as Gundy has done one of the best coaching jobs of his career the last month. The problem is the wounds of the 2-2 start were largely self-inflicted. A few examples: OU fans might or might not be aware, but OSU employed a 3-QB rotation in the first three games. Not your typical QB rotation either, where you might stick with the hot hand, or have the same starter in back-to-back games. No. This one saw all three guys rotate on when they went in the game — i.e, start one game, you'd be third in the next game — and they got four series apiece, regardless of how they played or how the game was going.

They also employed a similar rotation at running back. RB's obviously rotate more in a given series than QB's, but the premise was the same. A starter/main guy who got most of the snaps for about four series, then the other guys became the main guy for four series each. The long and short of it is Ollie Gordon had a couple of games where he was not the workhorse he's since become, and in fact didn't get many touches or they didn't come until late in games.

A third example is Texas State transfer Dalton Cooper. In the last two seasons at TSU, Cooper was one of the top-rated left tackles in the country by Pro Football Focus. For some unknown reason, the staff tried Cooper at RT for four games. Once he finally moved to his natural LT, he's back to being highly graded by PFF and a difference-maker for the o-line. There were also some scheme adjustments on both sides of the ball, increased physicality/tackling in practice and a QB1 being named and taking the reins certainly helped.

2. Ollie Gordon has been arguably the best running back in college football the last five weeks. What has made him so effective?

Gordon is not a typical "burner" and though he can be a bruiser, that's not really his game either. Along with blocking scheme changes, Gordon's vision and patience has notably improved each game. It really is astounding and I'm not sure I can recall a running back who has so substantially improved those aspects of his game in a career, much less a few games in a season. I believe part of the reason is Ollie's high school career. He spent a little time as a RB, but mostly played QB because that's where he benefited his team the most. So he's really not very deep into his career as a tailback. OSU has not really tapped into those QB skills he has from high school, but I would guess there are some things in the play book to do so.

3. The Cowboys had a QB carousel early in the season before eventually settling on Alan Bowman. What role does he play in this offense?

Definitely the elder-statesman, steady-hand leader role. As a sixth-year guy, Bowman has plenty of experience and stepped willingly into a leadership role, even while in the QB rotation described above. In terms of his play, Bowman has started to show some of the gunslinger mentality and ability he had in his two seasons at Texas Tech before two bad injuries (collapsed lungs) derailed him. He had a bad habit of throwing off of his back foot early this year. It was clearly a result of still being a bit gun shy from previous injuries. It's improved as the season has progressed, but Gundy still mentions almost every presser that he'd like to see Bowman stand a little taller in the pocket and set his feet better. He's never going to confuse anyone about being a dual-threat QB, but has been surprisingly effective in sparing use of the QB run game.

4. The Cowboys' defense has given up some big yardage, but it seems like they make plays at critical times. How big of a role have they played the last few weeks?

It's a young defense, with a new, young coordinator (Bryan Nardo). The Cowboys will have some busts, but overall have played fairly well. And are another example of getting a little better with each passing game. There is still some boom/bust to their play, but obviously they've been good enough during this win streak.

The defensive line doesn't have any super stars now that Collin Oliver has moved full time to linebacker, but is a very, very solid unit.

Nik Martin has been extremely active at linebacker, tallying 17 total tackles in both the K-State and WVU games and 12 against UC, while Oliver is his usual QB-terrorizing self. Korie Black has been very good at corner, while safeties Kendal Daniels, Trey Rucker and Cameron Epps have been big-play guys with occasional busts.

5. A lot has been made about this being the "final" Bedlam game, at least for the foreseeable future. How much is that motivating this team, if at all? Do you expect the crowd to be as hostile as ever?

I tend to agree with Mike Gundy that for the players, this game has changed a lot. They're all buddies now, either in real life or on social media. The "hate" aspect isn't there so much for the players on both sides. For example, I can almost guarantee that win or lose, a number of players will pal around with Trace Ford after the game. That would have never happened 20, or maybe even 10 years ago. It's a new world as far as that goes.

Gundy's comments on how things used to be were pretty funny and then gave us social media gold with Brian Bosworth issuing comments back.

For the fans though, nothing has changed. The "hate" aspect and rivalry in general is still strong among the fanbase. I would guess that this being the final Bedlam for awhile will ratchet the crowd up another notch. It should be a rowdy atmosphere.