Focus not a problem for Sooners

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser came in saying the first game of the NIT is always the toughest one. Not necessarily because of the opponent, but because of the mindset.

Having to physically and mentally bounce back from not being able to make the NCAA tournament and then turn around 48 hours later and be back on the court.

That first one is in the books for the No. 1-seeded Sooners with an impressive 89-72 victory against Missouri State on Tuesday evening in the first round of the NIT.

OU (19-15 overall) will play the winner of St. Bonaventure/Colorado on Sunday at Lloyd Noble Center. The time has not been released.

“They should be proud of themselves. It's a life lesson. I said it the other night. I was gutted. But I was more gutted for them. I should have a lot more in my career. Players have a limited number. So I really was heartbroken for them. And then it was really tough.

“When they walked out of here, we were like 'man, we have to turn around here and play.' We regrouped on Monday and we just talked about it. We talked about the life lesson of how you react when it doesn't go your way. That's what character is.”