Fodje, Haynes eager for the future at OU and have "full belief" in Venables

Relative to recent years, Oklahoma's representation at the 2025 All-American Bowl was somewhat light.

However, the Sooners did land two blue-chip signees in the highly exclusive all-star showcase, as four-star OL Ryan Fodje and four-star DB Trystan Haynes each earned an invite to the festivities. Fodje spent the week taking reps at tackle, guard and center, and showcased his versatility and technical savvy in matchups against some of the top defensive linemen in the country. Meanwhile, Haynes repped at cornerback and got some action as a punt returner, recording a pass breakup and a couple of returns in Saturday's game. More importantly, both players were part of an East squad that came away with a 13-7 victory.

After the contest, Fodje and Haynes caught up with OUInsider.com to discuss their respective futures at Oklahoma, their takeaways from the week of competition and more.