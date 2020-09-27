Follow Farooq to the Ball
Though the DMV area is suddenly becoming a common stomping ground for Sooner recruiting it's safe to say that there are plenty of Oklahoma fans unfamiliar with the latest commit from the region - r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news