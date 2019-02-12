Following a 5-Star
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
With the nation's No. 1 quarterback for 2019 signed and sealed for the Sooners there is no time to rest for Lincoln Riley and co. It's time to begin looking at who could be the next Sooner signal c...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news