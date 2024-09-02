in other news
Sooners post 51 points in season opener, but there are 'things to clean up'
Friday's opener couldn't have started much better for Oklahoma's offense. After that, things stalled out a bit.
Jalil Farooq set to miss 6-8 weeks with a broken foot
Brent Venables announces Farooq to undergo surgery for a broken foot
Burks completes hat-trick as Sooners dominate Temple
In a commanding performance to kick off the season, the Oklahoma Sooners took down the Temple Owls 51-3. The defense
The Cool-Down: 4 takeaways from OU's win over Temple
It was pretty smooth sailing for Oklahoma on Friday.
Halftime Huddle: Takeaways from the first half of OU-Temple
Things are shaking out pretty well for Oklahoma in its season opener.
NORMAN — There was one person who was in lock-step with Zac Alley to start his coaching career.
Brent Venables.
Alley spent the first eight years of his career alongside Venables at Clemson. He eventually branched out on his own, but that connection with Venables remained strong.
When Venables called him in the offseason to offer him the position of co-defensive coordinator at Oklahoma, it was a highlight moment for Alley.
“It was awesome. Obviously it was a dream come true type of a idea," Alley said following OU's win over Temple on Friday. "Oklahoma is one of the greatest historic programs in the country. Just the opportunity to come and have a chance to be a part of that legacy is amazing. And then to do it with somebody who I basically owe my career to over the years, that gave me my first job, gave me a start when he didn’t even know me, I’m so appreciative of that and it’s fun to have it come back full circle to it.”
In a lot of ways, it was only a matter of time before Alley and Venables reunited.
Alley arrived at Clemson in 2011 as a student assistant, just a few months before Venables was hired as the program's defensive coordinator. He then became a graduate assistant in 2015. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told OUInsider that Alley spent more time with Venables than anybody during his time with the program, as Alley learned the intricacies of Venables' defense and schemes.
When Venables left to become Oklahoma's head coach in 2021, Alley was excited that he had the chance to coach his former team.
“He just found the right fit," Alley said. "Coach V’s definitely not somebody that jumps at every opportunity. He’s going to do things for the right reason, all the time. That’s just how he is as a man. As a foundation of who he is as a person. When he got the opportunity to come here, I was like, man, that’s the right fit. Obviously, being here for a long time, he knows the people. The community. All those things. So I was just really excited for him, just happy to see him get a chance to be a head coach, because he’s really good at it.”
Even after Alley left Clemson in 2018, Venables' influence followed him to his next stops. Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said Venables' impact was apparent when Alley interviewed to be the program's inside linebackers coach.
When Alley landed defensive coordinator jobs at UL Monroe and Jacksonville State, he utilized a lot of similar schemes and ideas he learned at Clemson. Last season, Jacksonville State finished 9-4 while ranking 33rd nationally in scoring defense, 43rd in total defense, four in opponent yards per rush and ninth in takeaways.
It was his success on his own that gave him confidence he could make it at Oklahoma.
"It builds confidence," Alley said. "We were a really good team last year on defense where I was and getting to come into a situation where they’ve turned things around and just get to take over and enjoy the process of getting better. It gave me great prospective and appreciation for the opportunity here at Oklahoma.”
Alley's impact on the Sooners was apparent in their 51-3 win over Temple on Friday. The Sooners generated six takeaways — their most in a game since 2003 — and held the Owls to just 80 total yards in the first half. The Sooners recorded six sacks, more than the five total sacks they recorded through the first three games last season.
Alley called the plays during the game, further evidence of his seamless transition. Venables took a noticeable step back from the defense during the spring and fall camp, especially compared to his first two seasons at the helm. Part of that is the similarities between the two — the players often refer to Alley as a "mini-Venables."
Alley isn't sure he'd agree, but there's no doubt that he feels like he's in the right place.
“It feels like home," Alley said. "He’s like my second dad. I know everybody says I sound like him, I don’t know if I agree with that, but hey, I love him to death and I’m so appreciative of him. He just makes everybody around him better.
"He’s just one of those guys who you love because how he holds you to a standard and then loves you the same way. It’s just been a phenomenal experience and I’m just looking forward to the future.”
