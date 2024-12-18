Former Arkansas-Pine Bluff WR Javonnie Gibson commits to the Sooners

Broadcast crews beware, because the Sooners have another J-Gib in the wide receiver room.

Former Arkansas-Pine Bluff wide receiver Javonnie Gibson, who racked up 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns in a breakout 2024 season, has decided to level up. He'll join Oklahoma with two years of eligibility remaining.

After a mass exodus in the wide receiver room at the beginning of the portal cycle, Oklahoma needed to reload at wideout. The Sooners lost Nic Anderson, Andrel Anthony, JJ Hester, Jaquaize Pettaway and Jalil Farooq to the transfer market, and the only returning scholarship wideouts with more than one season of collegiate experience are Deion Burks and Jayden Gibson.

Now they've got a second Gibson in the fold, as the 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Opelousas (La.) is headed to Norman to build off his stellar production at the FCS level. As the Sooners expect to officially welcome Washington State QB transfer John Mateer in the coming days, they're expected to mount some momentum in the portal market, especially at the offensive skill positions. Gibson's addition should help the dam to officially break.

Gibson was on campus for his official visit Monday, and should be an immediate rotational contributor for a program that can utilize his size and athleticism within new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle's scheme.