Former Ferris State linebacker Konnor Near announced his commitment to the Sooners in a social media post on Thursday.

Brent Venables and the Oklahoma defense are adding a veteran linebacker via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Near, a member of the 2019 class, recorded 66 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season for Ferris State, helping lead the Bulldogs to the NCAA Division II championship.

The Sooners offered Near, listed at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, a scholarship earlier this week after he entered the portal late last month. Near becomes the second linebacker in the Sooners' 2023 transfer class, joining Dasan McCullough.