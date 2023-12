Former Michigan State offensive lineman Spencer Brown has committed to Oklahoma, becoming the program's first portal addition of the cycle. His pledge comes mere days after Sooners offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh made an in-person visit with Brown, and the 6-foot-6, 315-pound mammoth is set to take his first campus visit to Oklahoma next weekend.

A native of Walled Lake, Mich., Brown has started 25 games over the last three seasons with the Spartans. He signed with MSU as a four-star recruit in the class of 2019. He'll provide an immediate solution at right tackle for Oklahoma as they look to replace graduating fifth-year senior Walter Rouse, who started every game for the Sooners in 2023.

This story is developing and will be updated.