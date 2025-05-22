Former NMSU and Virginia QB Gavin Frakes joining Sooners

Former New Mexico State and Virginia QB Gavin Frakes is joining the Oklahoma football program, he confirmed to OUInsider.com Thursday night. Frakes, a native of Norman, will come back to his hometown with two years of eligibility remaining and adds valuable depth to the Sooners' revamped quarterback room. Behind presumed starter John Mateer, Oklahoma has rising sophomores Michael Hawkins and Whitt Newbauer,— both of whom have starting experience, as Hawkins made three starts for OU last season and Newbauer led Mercer to an FCS playoff appearance before transferring. Frakes thus becomes the fourth quarterback on Oklahoma's roster with starting experience at the collegiate level. Also in the mix is true freshman Jett Niu, who has yet to play a down of college football.

Gavin Frakes tries to elude a New Mexico defender (Photo by Meg Potter // Sun-News)

A 6-foot-4, 232-pound redshirt junior, Frakes brings his football journey full-circle as he returns to the Sooner State. The Norman North graduate backed off a pledge to Princeton late in his senior season of high school, eventually signing with New Mexico State to play for Jerry Kill. He played in 11 games and made five starts as a true freshman in 2022, but was ultimately unseated as the starter by Diego Pavia. Frakes saw no game action in 2023 and made the decision to transfer to Virginia in advance of the 2024 season. He did not make an appearance for the Cavaliers. In his brief stint as the starter for New Mexico State, Frakes completed 55 of 110 passes for 736 yards, tossing four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He rushed for an additional 143 yards and two scores. His most impressive single-game performance came in a 21-9 rivalry win over New Mexico, in which Frakes went 10-of-17 for 119 yards, two TD's and no interceptions.