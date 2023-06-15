She's headed back home.The college softball star is returning to Nebraska and will play for the Cornhuskers.

"After 2 years of wonderful memories, I'm excited for 2 more representing the Nebraska Cornhuskers," Bahl wrote in a social media post. "This state, these people, and this N are all things I'm excited, proud, and thankful to be a part of."

Bahl hinted she would play for Nebraska on Monday, when she announced she was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal and "return home" just a few days after the Sooners defeated Florida State for the national title. Bahl grew up in Papillion, Nebraska, which is about 50 miles from the Cornhuskers' campus in Lincoln, and she was named both Gatorade National Player of the Year and Gatorade Nebraska Player of the Year for her accomplishments in high school.

Her transfer officially marks the end of her highly-successful two-year tenure with the Sooners, winning two national championships.

Bahl quickly emerged in 2022 as one of the best pitchers in softball, posting a 22-1 record in the circle while recording 205 strikeouts in 141.1 innings. Her earned run average of 1.09 ranked sixth in the country and she was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

In 2023, Bahl finished with an ERA of .90 that ranked second nationally and was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year. Earlier this month at the Women's College World Series, she was named Most Outstanding Player after pitching 24.2 scoreless innings while leading the Sooners to their third consecutive national championship.

Bahl finishes her OU career with a 44-2 record and 397 strikeouts.



