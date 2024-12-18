Former Wisconsin, S. Illinois receiver Keontez Lewis commits to Oklahoma

Former Southern Illinois receiver Keontez Lewis committed to Oklahoma on Wednesday, he announced on social media. Lewis will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Lewis spent his first season at UCLA, landing there in 2021 as a three-star recruit and the No. 7 prospect in the state of Illinois, per Pro Football Focus. He appeared in all 11 games with the Bruins primarily on special teams before transferring to Wisconsin.

Lewis spent two seasons with the Badgers and saw a substantial role in 2022. He appeared in all 13 games and played 409 snaps, finishing with 20 receptions for 313 yards (24.1 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. However, he entered the portal early into the 2023 season after catching just one pass for 12 yards and landed at Southern Illinois.

Lewis had a career resurgence with the Salukis, catching 49 passes for 813 yards and eight touchdowns. He played 515 snaps and finished with the second-highest offensive grade on the team (79.3) and the highest receiving grade (81.0), per Pro Football Focus.

Lewis — listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds — has spent most of his career as a receiver split out wide of the formation as the X or Z, logging 83% of his snaps there in passing situations. With Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony transferring elsewhere, Lewis will have an opportunity to compete for playing time as the X or Z receiver this spring.

Lewis becomes the second receiver to Oklahoma via the portal on Wednesday, joining Arkansas Pine-Bluff's Javonnie Gibson. Lewis is the program's fourth portal addition overall, joining former Stanford tackle Luke Bakleno and Kennesaw state punter Jacob Ulrich.

