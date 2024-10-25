Four-star DB Courtland Guillory talks OU pledge, recent push from Texas

in other news
Deion Burks questionable, Gavin Sawchuk doubtful for Ole Miss
Could the Sooners get a much-needed boost on Saturday?
Fearless Fears: Oklahoma's next big star set to make an immediate impact
Basketball season is almost back in Norman, and many Sooner fans are awaiting the Oklahoma debut of Jeremiah Fears
Brent Venables praises Eddy Pierre-Louis, weighing potential redshirt
Could the Sooners start looking at a true freshman like guard Eddy Pierre-Louis?
DrummBeat: OC options | Predicting next long term OC | Can season be saved?
Drumm dives deep into OC coaching options and predicts who it might be in this mailbag edition of DrummBeat | MORE
OU notepad: How are the Sooners handling the QB room?
The QB room is going to be a continued source of speculation.
At this point, it's no particular secret that Texas has been working to sway four-star CB Courtland Guillory from his verbal commitment to Oklahoma.
Though the 6-foot-2, 175-pound blue-chipper from the Houston area has been pledged to the Sooners since April, the Longhorns have been leveraging their advantage in proximity — and their early success in the 2024 season — in their continued efforts to flip Guillory. Naturally, the Horns' flirtation with him has left Oklahoma fans wondering about the solidity of Guillory's commitment.
And after his Klein Oak Panthers fell 48-24 to Klein High on Thursday night, the senior defensive back didn't shy away from answering the lingering questions about where he stands in the recruitment process.
