Deion Burks questionable, Gavin Sawchuk doubtful for Ole Miss

Deion Burks questionable, Gavin Sawchuk doubtful for Ole Miss

Could the Sooners get a much-needed boost on Saturday?

 • Jesse Crittenden
Fearless Fears: Oklahoma's next big star set to make an immediate impact

Fearless Fears: Oklahoma's next big star set to make an immediate impact

Basketball season is almost back in Norman, and many Sooner fans are awaiting the Oklahoma debut of Jeremiah Fears

 • Brody Lusk
Brent Venables praises Eddy Pierre-Louis, weighing potential redshirt

Brent Venables praises Eddy Pierre-Louis, weighing potential redshirt

Could the Sooners start looking at a true freshman like guard Eddy Pierre-Louis?

 • Jesse Crittenden
DrummBeat: OC options | Predicting next long term OC | Can season be saved?

DrummBeat: OC options | Predicting next long term OC | Can season be saved?

Drumm dives deep into OC coaching options and predicts who it might be in this mailbag edition of DrummBeat | MORE

Premium content
 • Brandon Drumm
OU notepad: How are the Sooners handling the QB room?

OU notepad: How are the Sooners handling the QB room?

The QB room is going to be a continued source of speculation.

 • Jesse Crittenden

Published Oct 25, 2024
Four-star DB Courtland Guillory talks OU pledge, recent push from Texas
Parker Thune  •  OUInsider
Co-Publisher
@ParkerThune

At this point, it's no particular secret that Texas has been working to sway four-star CB Courtland Guillory from his verbal commitment to Oklahoma.

Though the 6-foot-2, 175-pound blue-chipper from the Houston area has been pledged to the Sooners since April, the Longhorns have been leveraging their advantage in proximity — and their early success in the 2024 season — in their continued efforts to flip Guillory. Naturally, the Horns' flirtation with him has left Oklahoma fans wondering about the solidity of Guillory's commitment.

And after his Klein Oak Panthers fell 48-24 to Klein High on Thursday night, the senior defensive back didn't shy away from answering the lingering questions about where he stands in the recruitment process.

