Four-star DB Courtland Guillory talks OU pledge, recent push from Texas

At this point, it's no particular secret that Texas has been working to sway four-star CB Courtland Guillory from his verbal commitment to Oklahoma.

Though the 6-foot-2, 175-pound blue-chipper from the Houston area has been pledged to the Sooners since April, the Longhorns have been leveraging their advantage in proximity — and their early success in the 2024 season — in their continued efforts to flip Guillory. Naturally, the Horns' flirtation with him has left Oklahoma fans wondering about the solidity of Guillory's commitment.

And after his Klein Oak Panthers fell 48-24 to Klein High on Thursday night, the senior defensive back didn't shy away from answering the lingering questions about where he stands in the recruitment process.