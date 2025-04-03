Four-star OL target recaps his latest visit to Oklahoma

After one season, Jeremiah Fears has declared for the NBA Draft and is expected to be the first lottery since 2018.
The biggest difference for David Stone from last year might not be as noticeable to outside viewers.
After one season at Oklahoma, Duke Miles, who just finished his fifth year of college, will enter the transfer portal.
Notes, takeaways from OU's 13-2 win over UT Arlington.
Credentialed media were able to watch about 30 minutes of Tuesday's practice. Here are some notes.
