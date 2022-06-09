Four-star WR Jaquaize Pettaway discusses Oklahoma OV, upcoming visits
Cypress (Texas) Langham Creek four-star wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway took his first official visit of his recruiting process this past weekend to Oklahoma as the Sooners continued their push for...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news