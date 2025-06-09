Four-star WR Jayden Petit talks OU trip, official visit shake-up

Oklahoma didn't extend an offer to four-star Naples (Fla.) First Baptist Academy WR Jayden Petit until March, but despite the late start, the Sooners are squarely in the mix for one of the Southeast's top pass-catchers. Petit was in Norman over the weekend for his official visit, and thoroughly enjoyed his time in the Sooner State.

“I had a great time over there getting to meet people," Petit remarked. "I’m a priority. The process has helped me a lot to build that relationship with Coach Jones; our relationship definitely has grown so far.”

The Sooners' new-look offense, which has its roots in air-raid principles under new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, is alluring to Petit. So too is the opportunity to play for Arbuckle and Brent Venables, who have been integral in Oklahoma's effort to land Petit.

“I love Coach Arbuckle; he’s a funny guy," said Petit. "Really like him. [Venables] said Oklahoma’s a great place to be; they love to work hard and they love to win.”