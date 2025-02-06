Four-star WR Jayden Warren has 30 offers, but a few schools standing out

At the beginning of calendar year 2025, Jayden Warren was unranked as a prospect and had had a modest offer sheet of about a dozen schools.

Scarce more than a month later, Warren is the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 100 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and boasts an impressive list of 30 scholarship offers highlighted by the likes of Alabama, Oklahoma, Miami, Texas A&M and Colorado. And as he prepares for track season, Warren has his eyes set on a lofty goal that could push him even higher into the elite echelon of football recruits.