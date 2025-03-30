Four-star WR Jordan Clay has officials lined up to Baylor, OU, Colorado

As you'd expect from a national top-50 overall prospect, Jordan Clay has a myriad of programs chasing his pledge. But the country's No. 7 wideout already has a strong sense of which schools occupy his top tier, and he knows what he'll be evaluating when the time comes to take official visits.

“I got three things," explained Clay. "I go coaches, culture and an offense that fits me. So if you got a great culture, you got a good coaching staff that knows how to develop — not just as a football player, but as a man too — and then they got a scheme that fits me, that’s the things I look for in a school. I’m not about logos and who gives me the most money. I want to go where I’m loved.”

Oklahoma is one of the schools that's shown Clay plenty of love throughout the process, and the Sooners have emerged in recent weeks as a top contender for his services. Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones is one of the most dynamic recruiters in the Mid-South, and is highly regarded across the prep ranks in the state of Texas. That's helped him establish solid footing with Clay. OU is one of three schools that's locked in an official visit with the 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver from San Antonio.

“Whenever we set up the OV, he had me and my family in a big group chat with the recruiting coordinator and those people, all of them," said Clay of Jones. "They text me every day, see how I’m doing. They just keep up with me, and that’s really the main thing with me, is coaches that keep a good line of communication.”