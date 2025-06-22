Four-star WR Jordan Clay recaps Oklahoma official, sets commitment date

For some time now, Baylor has been widely considered the leader in the clubhouse for four-star WR Jordan Clay.

Oklahoma needed to put its best foot forward with the 6-foot-4, 200-pound phenom from San Antonio, and the Sooners certainly made his ChampU BBQ official visit count.

In fact, Clay posted a photo to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to demonstrate just how much fun he was having — in the company of three strangers, no less. He'd never met four-star wideouts Daniel Odom, Zachery Turner and Craig Dandridge before, but the quartet bonded quickly around their shared OV experience.

“I knew a little bit about Turner," Clay acknowledged. "But the other dudes, I didn’t know too much about. They had us do a scavenger hunt; we got to go around the campus. There were six different spots, and we had to go to all those spots, take pictures, read rhymes and riddles to find the next spot. So it was pretty cool; it was fun. Both days, we had breakfast, lunch and dinner. We got to take a nice little photo shoot. Got to hang out with some of the players, interact with them, get to know them a little bit. And then meeting with Coach V, Coach Emmett [Jones], the general manager — it was all great.”

Another prominent presence throughout Clay's official visit in Norman? Brand-new Oklahoma quarterback pledge Bowe Bentley, who kicked the ChampU BBQ festivities off with a bang Friday when he announced his commitment.

“Bentley? Great dude," Clay remarked. "We all know he can sling the rock. Real high-motor dude; definitely easy to talk with, easy to pick his mind. Kind of like with Coach Emmett, you get to see where he wants [his receivers] at, and how he wants to throw jump balls to his receivers. Little stuff like that.”