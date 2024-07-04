Happy Fourth of July, everybody. In honor of Independence Day and OU officially joining the Southeastern Conference, I asked OUInsider VIP members to deliver their hottest, firework-level takes. I have compiled some of my favorites here. Let's get to it:

​​"OU and Texas will be the face of the SEC within 5 years."

Is it possible? Absolutely. Will it be easy? Hell no. Let’s also address the real hot take here — that both schools will be the face of the SEC. While obviously there’s a lot of other sports — of which OU and Texas should both be successful, and we’ll talk about that in a second — this will likely only happen if both have immediate success in football. And for both programs to be the face of the SEC, that will likely include OU and Texas combining for, at minimum, three of the next five SEC titles. Both will also need to make the College Football Playoff at least a couple of times. These scenarios would also, presumably, include OU and Texas facing off in the SEC Championship game several times. And this isn’t even taking into account the biggest factor here. One of them will need to win at least one national championship. This is going to be an uphill battle, especially for Oklahoma. Compared to Texas, they got the short end of the stick when it comes to scheduling. They will have one the five toughest schedules for at least the next two seasons. Their schedules don’t include Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Mississippi State or Arkansas. Despite their tough schedules, OU simply can’t afford even one season where they finish 7-5 or worse if they want to be the face of the SEC. There are so many unknowns, and OU is entering 2024 with a true sophomore quarterback and a brand new offensive line. Still, OU is recruiting at an incredibly high level under Brent Venables, and if they can compete for an SEC title this year, the arrow will only point up. Then look at the other sports. OU and Texas should continue to be dominant in softball. Despite last year’s shocking end to the season, OU still rules women’s gymnastics. Texas men’s basketball makes the NCAA Tournament every year. The OU women’s team does, too. They just need the men’s team to catch up. Baseball is arguably the second biggest sport in the SEC, and OU and Texas should both be immediately competitive. In short, this hot take can prove true. The non-football sports can help strengthen their cases. But immediate success in football will be the kicker here (no pun intended).

"The Sooners reach the CFP in year one, with 10-2 record (and I don’t know which loses to predict because I don’t predict losses)."

The 12-team playoff drastically helps OU’s chances here. Hell, they could maybe even get in with nine wins. But let’s be realistic here. Reaching 10 wins is going to be incredibly difficult with this schedule. Even without predicting the losses, a 10-2 record implies that OU is losing to only two of the following teams: Texas, at LSU, Alabama, at Ole Miss, at Missouri, at Auburn, Tennessee, South Carolina. Their final three games of the season (at Missouri, Alabama, at LSU) is one of the toughest gauntlets you’ll find on any team’s schedule. Winning two of those three would be a MASSIVE accomplishment, even with Alabama undergoing major upheaval. I’m certainly not ruling it out. But if OU wins 10 games, it would be one of the most memorable and significant program achievements in recent memory.

"Texas and LSU lose 4 games each. 1 each to OU."

Love this take. I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily likely. Compared to OU, both LSU and Texas’ schedules are walks in the park. LSU’s toughest non-conference opponent is UCLA, and both teams have Vanderbilt and Arkansas on the schedule. But Texas could certainly lose four games. It’s not hard to get there. If they lose to OU as you suggest, that’s one. Then factor in a Week 2 trip to Michigan. Then they play Georgia. That’s potentially three losses. It’s not inconceivable (cuts to the movie The Princess Bride) to think they have another slip-up somewhere else. If both teams lose four games, it’d be hilarious.

"Oklahoma and Texas will finish with the same record: 9-3. We lose at Auburn, 'Bama at home, and at LSU. Texas loses at Michigan, the Shootout, and A&M. Only three SEC teams make it into the playoff: Georgia & 'Bama (who played in the conference title game), & Ole Miss.

I honestly think this is a pretty nuanced and reasonable take. I don’t have a ton to add here. I personally like Ole Miss as a (not-so) sleeper pick to make the playoff. The main thing I will say is that Alabama is a difficult team to project. Nick Saban’s absence throws a wrench in everything, and they lost a ton of players. But they do return Jalen Milroe. You could tell me Alabama finishes 11-1 and coasts to the CFP. You could tell me they go 7-5. I could see both.

OU beats Bama at home, knocks Tide out of the Conference Championship. DeBoer comes under fire. Georgia wins championship over Ole Miss. OU beats Texas — again."

OU knocking Alabama out of the SEC title game would be quite the timeline. It’s very possible. A late November game in Norman between two teams that could be fighting it out for the last spot? I wish it was November. Speaking of DeBoer… I’m curious to know what the expectations will be in Tuscaloosa. If Alabama goes, let’s say, 8-4, will the fans and administration be patient? I find that doubtful. I’m not suggesting that one (relatively) bad season would get him fired. But fair or not, I don’t think there’s an appetite for mediocrity in Alabama. He’s in an impossible situation. He’s following arguably the greatest coach in college football history. That’s one of the situations to monitor in 2024.

Do you think the OU softball team will win the SEC regular season and conference championship?

This is maybe my favorite question. 2024 is going to be, by far, the most fascinating season to watch for OU softball in quite some time. You’re losing the most decorated senior class in softball history, and you’re replacing nearly every starter. Now you’re joining a conference that just had every team make the NCAA Tournament. Florida gave you everything you could handle in the WCWS semifinals, and they’re not going anywhere. Texas just made the WCWS finals, and they return essentially everybody from last season. This isn’t even mentioning Tennessee, Texas A&M, Missouri and others. To me, this question is almost TBD. It almost entirely hinges on whether OU lands NiJaree Canady. If they do, OU will likely (and should be) the favorites to win the SEC. If they don’t, I do unfortunately think they’ll be in a tier below Florida and Texas. Could Patty Gasso lead a Canady-less team to the SEC championship? If we’ve learned anything, it’s to not doubt the GOAT. But I wouldn’t bet on it. OU is losing so much from their roster, and I have a lot of respect for Texas and Florida. We shall see.

