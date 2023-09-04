Gavin Freeman stood amidst a scrum of reporters, face sunburned and hair unkempt, and did his best to rub two words together. But for the second straight year, the Sooners' season opener had understandably left him a bit lost for words. "I don't think it's fully sunk in yet," he breathed. A year ago, Freeman introduced himself to Sooner Nation with a dazzling 45-yard scoring scamper on the first touch of his collegiate career. He kicked off his sophomore campaign in similarly memorable fashion on Saturday, cribbing an 82-yard punt return less than three minutes into the contest. It set the tone for Oklahoma's 73-0 rout of Arkansas State, and it ended the Sooners' seven-year drought without a TD via kick return or punt return. Come Monday, it was also enough to earn Freeman a nod as Big 12 Special Teams Co-Player of the Week.

Gavin Freeman races past a jubilant Oklahoma sideline en route to the end zone (Parker Thune)

But Freeman wasn't done. He added a 7-yard touchdown catch, the first receiving score of his collegiate career, before the end of the first quarter. All told, the 5-foot-8 speed demon tallied 119 total yards (19 on four catches, 90 on a pair of punt returns) before taking a well-deserved rest in the second half as the Sooners cruised to victory. It's astonishing to think that two years ago, Freeman was hardly moving the needle for FBS institutions as a recruit. He committed to Air Force shortly before the beginning of his senior season, but later reneged on his verbal and eventually pledged to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders were one of just three FBS schools (Air Force and Tulsa were the others) that bothered to extend a scholarship offer to the diminutive wideout from Oklahoma City. But Freeman didn't need a scholarship; all he needed was an opportunity. A pair of coaching changes late in the 2021 season drastically altered the trajectory of his recruitment. First, Tech tabbed Joey McGuire as the program's next head football coach after Matt Wells' firing, and it quickly became apparent that McGuire and his staff would not honor Freeman's commitment to the Red Raiders. But opportunity quickly came knocking much closer to home... and closer to the heart. In January 2022, Brent Venables was mere weeks into his tenure as Oklahoma's new head football coach. When Venables and Cale Gundy presented Freeman with the opportunity to join the Sooners as a preferred walk-on, their offer was met with virtually immediate acceptance. When he joined the program in June, Freeman's work ethic and uncanny athleticism quickly caught the eye of the coaching staff, and he began to move up the depth chart. He only recorded 10 touches as a true freshman in 2022, but given that the Sooners' four scholarship pass-catchers combined for exactly one catch all year, Freeman's output in Year 1 at Oklahoma is undeniably impressive in context.

Freeman angles for the sideline as a pair of Arkansas State defenders pursue (Parker Thune)