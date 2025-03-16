Fresh off Oklahoma visit, four-star QB Malachi Zeigler plans to be back

OU coach Patty Gasso knows that if the defense and pitching are in sync, the offense will come.
The first game of Saturday's doubleheader turned into an elite pitching battle between Sam Landry and Robyn Herron.
Sooners held spring scrimmage number one on Thursday. Who stood out? Depth concerns? OL good or bad? QB play and more!
On Wednesday night, the Sooners grabbed an 81-75 win over Georgia, advancing thewm to the second round of the SEC
Here's three things to watch from the Sooners' first SEC road clash at Arkansas
OU coach Patty Gasso knows that if the defense and pitching are in sync, the offense will come.
The first game of Saturday's doubleheader turned into an elite pitching battle between Sam Landry and Robyn Herron.
Sooners held spring scrimmage number one on Thursday. Who stood out? Depth concerns? OL good or bad? QB play and more!