Friday Film Room: 2026 WR offer Mason James

As we flip the football calendar over to 2025, the recruiting calendar also gets a fresh slate as well, bringing the 2026 recruiting class to the foreground.
It won't be long before the commitments start to pour in across the country, and Oklahoma is in play for several intriguing prospects in the class.
In our new Friday Film Room series, I'll take a dive into the film on some of the Sooners' biggest targets and commits to give the reader a better understanding of what OU's staff might see in a kid.
This week, we'll start things off with Norman North standout wide receiver Mason James.
TALE OF THE TAPE
MEASURABLES
According to the Rivals database, James checks in at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, but he's been recorded several times at 165 pounds. James runs a 4.5 40-yard-dash, according to Hudl, but his official track times at Norman North last winter might be a better representation of his speed, as he set a PR in the 100m (10.86) and 200m (21.76) as a sophomore, and should only be faster as a junior.
INTANGIBLES
James is well-spoken in the interview process and appears to have a great head on his shoulders. Strong competitive nature gets the better of him on the field at times. Good football intelligence.
2024 SEASON STATISTICS
56 receptions, 1,233 yards, 17 touchdowns (12 games)
OTHER NOTABLE OFFERS
Alabama, Florida, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M