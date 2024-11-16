Friday Night Spotlight: Notable Oklahoma commit performances this week

Oklahoma commits in the 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes took the field once again this week. OUInsider examines some notable performances from the Sooners pledges and how they made an impact.

Kevin Sperry completed five of his seven passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns in Denton (Tex.) Guyer's 52-30 win over McKinney (Tex.) High in Friday's UIL Class 6A Division II playoff bi-district round.

Tory Blaylock rushed for two touchdowns in Humble (Tex.) Atascocita's 50-45 win over Dickinson (Tex.) High in the UIL 6A Division I playoff bi-district round on Friday.

Ryan Fodje and Courtland Guillory met in the UIL 6A Division I playoff bi-district round, with Bridgeland (Tex.) High winning 24-17 over Spring (Tex.) Klein Oak, on Friday.

Darius Afalava led Lehi (Utah) Skyridge to 191 passing yards, 183 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns in Thursday's 28-21 UHSAA 6A Semifinals loss to Highland (Utah) Lone Peak.

Trystan Haynes , Trynae Washington , and Marcus James led Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert to a 56-0 win over Midwest CIty (Okla.) High in the OSSAA Class 5A playoffs.

Trent Wilson and Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise won 50-0 over Bowie (Md.) High in the second round of the MPSSAA 4A playoffs on Friday.

Elijah Thomas and Checotah (Okla.) High won 35-28 over Tulsa (Okla.) Cascia Hall in the first round of the OSSAA Class 3A playoffs.

On Friday, Jaden O'Neal garnered four total touchdowns, including two on the ground, as Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne won 41-13 over Los Angeles (Calif.) Dorsey in the CIF LA City Section Open Division Quarterfinals.

Ryder Mix caught two touchdowns passes in Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star's 59-7 win over Dallas (Tex.) White on Thursday. Over the course of nine games where stats have been recorded, Mix has caught 24 receptions for 405 yards and five touchdowns.

Jonathan Hatton Jr. compiled four carries 24 yards and a touchdown in Cibolo (Tex.) Steele's 56-14 win over Laredo (Tex.) Alexander on Thursday.

