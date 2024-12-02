Friday Night Spotlight: Notable Oklahoma commit performances this week

Oklahoma verbal commits were back on the field this week. OUInsider takes a look at some notable performances.

Tory Blaylock finished with 10 carries for 152 yards and five touchdowns in Humble (Tex.) Atascocita's 47-42 win UIL 6A Division I Regionals over Fulshear (Tex.) High.

Elijah Thomas scored all three of Checotah (Okla.) High's touchdowns on Friday, but fell 68-21 to Sulphur (Okla.) High in the OSSAA Class 3A Semifinals.

Ryan Fodje and Bridgeland (Tex.) High amassed 224 rushing yards, 188 passing yards, and three total touchdowns in the 24-19 UIL 6A Division I Regionals win over Waxahachie (Tex.) High.

Ryder Mix caught one pass for 23 yards and a touchdown as Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star defeated Midlothian (Tex.) High, 39-35, in the UIL 5A Division I Regionals.

Zane Rowe notched six total tackles, including two for a loss, in Denton (Tex.) Guyer's 44-7 UIL 6A Division II Regionals win over Crowley (Tex.) High.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!