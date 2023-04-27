From OU to NFL: Anton Harrison
Give credit to the NFL evaluators on this one. Long before the 2022 season had started, they had already seen the untapped potential Anton Harrison was bringing to the table for Oklahoma.
It was about Harrison realizing it and playing at that level. He did it time and time again, displaying the ability to be an elite tackle and to be the first Sooner taken off the board.
Harrison did just that when he was chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round with the No. 27 overall pick of the NFL Draft. He will be the first of many OU players to come throughout the weekend.
2022 stats: Started all 12 games he played.
Career stats: Played in 34 games, started in 24.
There was a period of time there where OU became a player for east coast prospects. An area where OU usually had never done too much damage now was becoming like a home away from home.
Harrison was smack dab during that era, and it’s safe to say it worked out for all parties involved. All offensive linemen had troubles adjusting to the COVID 2020 season, but especially a freshman from halfway across the country.
Harrison kept developing and became a starter as a sophomore. After that, it was all about how well he would learn under offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh. Because if there’s one thing Bedenbaugh can point toward, it’s his ability to send his guys to the NFL.
Harrison will become the next, joining the likes of Orlando Brown, Creed Humphrey, Cody Ford and Ben Powers for Bedenbaugh.
The Washington D.C. native was a big question mark when he arrived because everybody knew he had the physical gifts to become something special. What everybody learned at OU is that he has the work ethic as well to get there.