Give credit to the NFL evaluators on this one. Long before the 2022 season had started, they had already seen the untapped potential Anton Harrison was bringing to the table for Oklahoma.

It was about Harrison realizing it and playing at that level. He did it time and time again, displaying the ability to be an elite tackle and to be the first Sooner taken off the board.

Harrison did just that when he was chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round with the No. 27 overall pick of the NFL Draft. He will be the first of many OU players to come throughout the weekend.

2022 stats: Started all 12 games he played.

Career stats: Played in 34 games, started in 24.