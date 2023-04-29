He waited a while, but he heard his name called. Willis was chosen in the seventh round and the No. 247 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the Draft.

It worked out for everybody involved. Willis had a great 2022 season for the Sooners and then did what was needed in getting ready for the NFL Draft.

Brayden Willis came back to Oklahoma to show he could be a No. 1 target. To show he could go through year healthy and start realizing that potential everybody was so sure he had.

2022 stats: 39 rec., 514 yards, 7 TDs.

Career stats: 75 rec., 998 yards, 13 TDs.

Ever the team-first guy, it was time for Willis to get a little greedy heading into the 2022 season. He could have left following the 2021 year but decided to make his fifth year, his last year, the best one. He did just that and then some.

He answered a lot of questions about his all-around ability. There had always been glimpses of his ability to catch, but this last season showed he can be physical. He wasn’t afraid to get down in the dirt and do what was necessary.

Willis’ voice was huge in the locker room, and his play allowed his words to resonate as he became one of the best players on the team.

He didn’t run the 40-yard dash, which might have been a reason why he fell a bit. But all is well that ends well as Willis became the fifth Sooner selected during the three days.

He was a late-addition to the 2018 class, and he fought and persevered through a lot to have his name called Saturday afternoon.

Best game: 2022 vs. Kansas: 52-42 win. Believe it or not, it was Willis’ only 100-yard receiving game of his career. He had five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown. And we’ll give the honorable mention shoutout to 2022 at Nebraska when Willis threw a touchdown pass as well.

He said it…

“I've gotten really good feedback. Teams — like I said — they love what I do. They love the versatility. They love that they can split me out. They love that they can put me in line. In the backfield. You name it, I can do it. Going to the Senior Bowl I showed a lot of different things. I learned three positions. It’s just a lot of good stuff in terms of my versatility. Athleticism. Separation. And then a lot of times like the way I block. My nastiness. The competitive side of blocking.” – Brayden Willis