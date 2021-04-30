Even after his redshirt freshman season at Oklahoma, center Creed Humphrey was being touted as one of the best centers in the country. Two more seasons under his belt and nothing really changed. He was leader for the Sooners on and off the field and had been primed for this moment. It came quickly on day two as Humphrey was selected with the 63rd overall pick in the 2nd round by the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Draft on Friday evening. Humphrey’s selection means all five offensive linemen from the 2018 team have been drafted, joining Cody Ford, Bobby Evans, Dru Samia and Ben Powers. 2020 stats: 11 starts Career stats: 37 starts, 39 games total

It actually took a while for OU to come around on Humphrey. Despite being a local kid from Shawnee and despite being a diehard Sooner fan growing up, he was initially committed to Texas A&M before flipping to the Sooners. It almost sounds crazy to say that because when you mention Humphrey, he epitomizes what the crimson and cream is all about. On and off the field, Humphrey was a tremendous representative of the program, named as one of the two captains during 2020.