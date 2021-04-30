From OU to the NFL: Creed Humphrey
Even after his redshirt freshman season at Oklahoma, center Creed Humphrey was being touted as one of the best centers in the country.
Two more seasons under his belt and nothing really changed. He was leader for the Sooners on and off the field and had been primed for this moment.
It came quickly on day two as Humphrey was selected with the 63rd overall pick in the 2nd round by the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Draft on Friday evening.
Humphrey’s selection means all five offensive linemen from the 2018 team have been drafted, joining Cody Ford, Bobby Evans, Dru Samia and Ben Powers.
2020 stats: 11 starts
Career stats: 37 starts, 39 games total
It actually took a while for OU to come around on Humphrey. Despite being a local kid from Shawnee and despite being a diehard Sooner fan growing up, he was initially committed to Texas A&M before flipping to the Sooners.
It almost sounds crazy to say that because when you mention Humphrey, he epitomizes what the crimson and cream is all about. On and off the field, Humphrey was a tremendous representative of the program, named as one of the two captains during 2020.
As a center, he became a nationwide name to watch after the 2018 season. He had to be the leader of the line, a regrouped version in 2019-20 that might have hurt him individually but showed how he can command a presence and get people on the same page.
Center isn’t a glamorous position and not a spot where you see a lot of guys chosen, but Humphrey was way too good for way too long to be ignored this weekend.
Another local product showing he can make it on the big stage.
Best game
2020 Cotton Bowl vs. Florida: 55-20 win. Nobody was saying ‘win this one for Creed’ but maybe there was that feeling. After everything Humphrey has meant to OU, to the offensive line, it was rewarding feeling to see everything come together vs. the Gators. Humphrey had been leading the charge for so long in the middle and went out in the best way possible.
Coach says…
“He’s a great athlete. He really is. To see a center vertical jump 33 inches and run and move the way he has, it’s kind of hard to believe he’s a center, honestly, watching him. He’s done a great job. He’s trimmed down a little bit. Looks really good, moving well, lifting well. That’s what’s made him a really good player here, helped him become a really good player.
“It’s going to give him an opportunity to have a great career in the NFL, just that combination. The athleticism, the smarts, the size, the strength. He’s got a lot of what you’re looking for and he put that on display today.” – OU head coach Lincoln Riley