From OU to the NFL: Isaiah Thomas
It was just a success story for defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas to make it to Oklahoma and play a meaningful part for the defense.
As he got older and stronger, though, you started to realize he wasn’t just a good ambassador for the program, but a dang good player as well.
A lifelong dream came true for Thomas with him being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 223 overall pick in the 7th round of the NFL Draft.
2021 stats: 38 tackles, 11.5 TFL, eight sacks, three FF, FR
Career stats: 81 tackles, 26.5 TFLs, 18.5 sacks, four FF, three FR
Thomas is the poster boy for the anti-transfer portal. His first three years at OU were nothing to write home about. It was great to have a local Tulsa kid on the roster, but it felt like there would be the end of the story.
Until it wasn’t. Because starting in 2020 and going toward being a captain in 2021, Thomas showed his versatility and his production. Whether it was at defensive end or having to move inside and play tackle, he was very effective.
Each year, Thomas got bigger and stronger. Each year, he became more consistent and became what felt like the pulse of the defense in 2021.
His position at the next level will be something to discuss, but there’s no doubt Thomas has the skills to succeed wherever he is asked.
Not just a good story, but one heck of a fun ending too.
Best game
2021 vs. Texas Tech: 52-21 win. A little bit of everything from Thomas in this one. The highlight play was the strip sack-fumble-recovery, but he made his mark in other ways as well. Thomas batted down two passes and made a difference in whatever position he played. His selflessness was always on display, and he still found ways to make a difference.
He says…
“This process has definitely been a dream come true. I’d rather be in this position right now than any other position because my career here at OU didn’t start off the best. These last two years, it’s been everything I’ve dreamed of. Being invited to the Senior Bowl, being invited to the combine and being here at Pro Day and being able to train in California to maximize my skillset, it’s a blessing. I’m definitely not complaining about any of the steps I’ve taken so far.” – Thomas