From OU to the NFL: Isaiah Thomas

A lifelong dream came true for Thomas with him being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 223 overall pick in the 7th round of the NFL Draft.

As he got older and stronger, though, you started to realize he wasn’t just a good ambassador for the program, but a dang good player as well.

It was just a success story for defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas to make it to Oklahoma and play a meaningful part for the defense.

Thomas is the poster boy for the anti-transfer portal. His first three years at OU were nothing to write home about. It was great to have a local Tulsa kid on the roster, but it felt like there would be the end of the story.

Until it wasn’t. Because starting in 2020 and going toward being a captain in 2021, Thomas showed his versatility and his production. Whether it was at defensive end or having to move inside and play tackle, he was very effective.

Each year, Thomas got bigger and stronger. Each year, he became more consistent and became what felt like the pulse of the defense in 2021.

His position at the next level will be something to discuss, but there’s no doubt Thomas has the skills to succeed wherever he is asked.

Not just a good story, but one heck of a fun ending too.

Best game

2021 vs. Texas Tech: 52-21 win. A little bit of everything from Thomas in this one. The highlight play was the strip sack-fumble-recovery, but he made his mark in other ways as well. Thomas batted down two passes and made a difference in whatever position he played. His selflessness was always on display, and he still found ways to make a difference.