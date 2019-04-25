Murray, the winner of the 2018 Heisman Trophy Award, follows Baker Mayfield, who won the 2017 Heisman and was the first overall pick by the Cleveland Browns last season.

Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray gives OU back-to-back No. 1 overall selections in the NFL Draft as Murray was chosen with the first pick by the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday evening in Nashville.

It’s déjà vu for Oklahoma. For the second consecutive year, the Sooners are the talk of the NFL world when it comes to the quarterback position.

A consensus top-100 recruit, Murray was already in the spotlight. A mere tweet of a Texas jersey for a visit to Austin sent the Twitter recruiting world on fire back in the day. OU was able to get a token official visit before Murray ultimately selected Texas A&M for the 2015 class.

Where other OU draft hopefuls were sort of under the radar coming out of high school, Murray was already the big dog on campus at Allen (Texas) High as a sophomore. He showed why time and time again in leading Allen to three consecutive undefeated state championship seasons.

OU

Following an uneven freshman season in College Station, Murray left and transferred to OU. Knowing full well he would have to sit the 2016 season, another wrinkle was thrown into things when Mayfield was granted a year of eligibility back and returned for the 2017 season.

All it did was make Murray hungrier for when his chance came around heading into the 2018 season. Was he too short? Was he overhyped? Was he just a running quarterback?

Those questions were answered emphatically by Murray in helping OU to a 12-2 record, a fourth consecutive Big 12 championship and another berth in the college football playoff.

Murray was sensational on his way to earning the Heisman. He completed 260 of 377 passes for 4,361 yards with 42 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. While he could make all the throws, that running dynamic was certainly there, too.

Murray finished as only the second OU quarterback ever with more than 1,000 yards, rushing for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns.

It was just one season, but it was one magnificent campaign for Murray to show what he could do. Following the football season, Murray announced he would be going full-time in football, leaving baseball behind.

Murray was drafted with the ninth overall selection of the 2018 MLB Draft last June by the Oakland Athletics. But Murray’s heart has always been in football, and now he’s following that dream.

Quotable

“But I think it's a cool deal, kind of being different. Not marginalizing the shorter quarterbacks just because they're not as tall or their hands aren't this big or whatever. I go out and play this game at the height, whether it was 5-9 or 5-10. I just love playing the game and I love to win, so the fact that I might be able to change it is pretty cool.

“Every kid wants to go number one. Our dream is to go number one in the draft. Before the combine, I was kind of 13 or 15 or whatever, middle of the first round. Then when I leave everybody's like, 'You're going first.' Everybody can say that, but at the end of the day I can't approach it that way. I'm going in with the same mindset. Whatever happens happens. Just grateful to be here. I've just gotta work hard and prove myself at the next level. If I do go number one, that would be pretty special.” – Kyler Murray following pro day



