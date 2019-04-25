There’s speed. There’s fast. And then there’s wide receiver Marquise Brown. It only took him two seasons at Oklahoma to show everybody that his size wouldn’t be a deterrent toward his future. A game-changer if ever there was one, Brown became the ultimate home run hitter in Lincoln Riley’s offense, both for quarterback Baker Mayfield in 2017 and Kyler Murray in 2018. Coincidentally, both quarterbacks also earned the Heisman Trophy Award. Brown, now fully recovered from a Lisfranc fracture, saw his name be called with the No. 25 overall selection of the first round of the NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday evening in Nashville.

Recruitment Originally from Hollywood, Fla., Brown didn’t gain a lot of traction during his initial foray into the recruiting game. Nobody was looking his direction with his 140-pound frame. Brown went from one coast to the other in landing at the College of the Canyons for junior college. It was a chance for him to show what he could do. You could argue that OU found Brown by accident. If Jalen Reagor never would have decommitted from OU for TCU for the 2017 class, the Sooners would have had zero reason to look for a speed receiver for the 2017 class. Brown was down to OU and West Virginia before picking the Sooners.