From OU to the NFL: Mike Woods

We’ve officially hit the era where guys selected in the NFL Draft are going to be products of the transfer portal. It lets you know the move worked is one way to put it. The numbers weren’t as eye-popping, but mission accomplished for Oklahoma wide receiver Mike Woods. Woods, the transfer from Arkansas, was selected with the No. 202 overall pick in the sixth round of the Draft on Saturday afternoon by the Cleveland Browns. Woods will join Perrion Winfrey, who was selected by Cleveland in the fourth round. 2021 stats: 35 receptions for 400 yards, 2 TDs. Career stats: 118 receptions for 1,648 yards, 12 TDs.

Coming out of Texas, Woods introduced himself to the nation with his 2019 season at Arkansas and only got better in 2020. Following the spring of 2021, Woods decided to transfer to the Sooners. Nobody ever thinks of depth issues at receiver for OU, but it really was and Woods provided some significant contributions. His size and physicality and strength absolutely stood out compared to the other receivers on campus, and he was a willing blocker as he was to be a No. 1 target in a particular game. Everybody will remember the 55-48 comeback win vs. Texas, and most OU fans will absolutely remember how pivotal the catch was by Woods on the sideline when Texas was up 14-0. Incredible, but yep, legal. It’s hard to know whether Woods’ year at OU went exactly how he was hoping, but the end result has him being selected and ready to show what he can do.