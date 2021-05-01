Following Oklahoma’s 2018 season, you had to wonder if defensive back Tre Brown was ever going to figure it out and become what so many thought he could. Wonder no more. Brown did put everything together, especially during the 2020 season, and all the hard work paid off. Brown was selected No. 137 overall in the 4th round by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. It’s a credit to what secondary coaches Alex Grinch and Roy Manning have been able to do and shows you just how far Brown and OU’s defense have come in the last couple of years. 2020 stats: 31 tackles, 3 INTs, 6 PBUs Career stats: 141 tackles, 4 INTs, 35 PDs

In-state fans had been hearing about Brown since he was a freshman at Tulsa Union, and all roads pointed toward him being a Sooner. Once he arrived, you knew about his speed and athletic ability, but you began to wonder if he was ever going to become the total package. Better late than never as Brown was sensational for the Sooners during the 2020 season, especially the stretch run. Known for his ability to make a big play in a big moment, Brown started to display that type of consistency toward the end.

The Oklahoma secondary felt like a mess when Brown arrived, but he withstood some rough times and combined with a brilliant week at the Senior Bowl, put himself in this position. Brown’s speed is always going to have him in the conversation. And as he grows to learn his technique more, no telling how good he can still become. Best game 2020 vs. Texas: 53-45 4OT win. Brown was the master of the moment, and it usually happened in the Big 12 championship (2018 vs. Texas, 2019 vs. Baylor, 2020 vs. Iowa State). But we’ll give the nod to his Red River Rivalry-clinching interception in the fourth overtime vs. Texas. Not only was this a catalyst for the Sooners in 2020, but for Brown individually. He played at a different level the rest of the way.