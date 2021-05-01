Nobody would have predicted Tre Norwood to be among the early entry guys for Oklahoma after the 2019 season, but nobody would have known Norwood would have such an outstanding bounce-back season in 2020. There was some debate as to whether Norwood would play another meaningful down for the Sooners after getting injured and missing the entire 2019 season. He silenced those critics in a major way. Norwood’s feel-good journey continued by being chosen 245th overall in the 7th round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. He caught some people off-guard with his choice to leave Norman after his redshirt junior season, but Norwood bet on himself and won big. 2020 stats: 23 tackles, 5 INTs, 2 PBUs Career stats: 111 tackles, 6 INTs, 21 PDs

Mentioning the now infamous #SoonerSquad17 class, you don’t often think about Norwood being in that group. He was one of the last members, and honestly, one of the guys fans talked about the least. OU doesn’t go into Arkansas and win recruits. And even though Norwood was a Sooner, he wasn’t going to amount to much was the initial line of thinking. But Norwood kept plugging along. No matter who the coach was or what position he was being asked to play, he just went out there and did his job to the best of his ability.

After tearing his ACL before the 2019 season, some wondered if he would ever play a meaningful down again for OU. He obviously silenced any critics with a breakout 2020 season, capped by being named the Defensive Most Outstanding Player in the Cotton Bowl. His versatility made him such an asset at the college level, it will be interesting to see how far that can carry him in the NFL as well. Best game 2020 at Texas Tech: 62-28 win. This could have been yet another Sooner whose best moment was his final one because the pick-six vs. Florida’s Kyle Trask was huge, but Norwood had already shown he was a playmaker because of Lubbock. Norwood had two interceptions in the first half against Texas Tech and let everybody know he’d be a factor again. He finishes with five interceptions in the last six games.